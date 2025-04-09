WAVE Expands Service to Lodi Township

The Western-Washtenaw Area Value Express (WAVE) has announced the expansion of its door-to-door transportation service to include Lodi Township, effective April 1, 2025.

With this expansion, WAVE now offers convenient, reliable Door-to-Door transportation Monday through Friday, 6am – 9pm, from Lodi township. WAVE’s Door-to-Door service provides transportation to anyone in the Greater Western Washtenaw Area (highlighted in orange on the map) to their coverage area and any location in Washtenaw County (white area on the map).

Image courtesy of WAVE

Riders in Lodi Township can now take advantage of WAVE’s affordable fares:

$1 within the orange zone (main coverage area)

$5 to travel beyond the orange zone into the rest of Washtenaw County

50% discount fares are available for:

Seniors (60+)

People with disabilities

K-12 students

Individuals with low income

WAVE is currently running a Fixed Route Raffle through August 31, 2025. Riders are automatically entered each time they board a WAVE fixed route.

Monthly prizes include:

Dinner for four with a free door-to-door ride (March prize courtesy of Chelsea Culver’s)

Future prizes include gift cards, free bus passes, and more

Further details are available at request at 12172 Jackson Road, Dexter (lower level) Monday–Friday, 8am – 4pm.