April 09, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Submit An Event

STN Staff

Washtenaw County

WAVE Expands Service to Lodi Township

WAVE

The Western-Washtenaw Area Value Express (WAVE) has announced the expansion of its door-to-door transportation service to include Lodi Township, effective April 1, 2025.

With this expansion, WAVE now offers convenient, reliable Door-to-Door transportation Monday through Friday, 6am – 9pm, from Lodi township. WAVE’s Door-to-Door service provides transportation to anyone in the Greater Western Washtenaw Area (highlighted in orange on the map) to their coverage area and any location in Washtenaw County (white area on the map).

Image courtesy of WAVE

Riders in Lodi Township can now take advantage of WAVE’s affordable fares:

  • $1 within the orange zone (main coverage area)
  • $5 to travel beyond the orange zone into the rest of Washtenaw County

50% discount fares are available for:

  • Seniors (60+)
  • People with disabilities
  • K-12 students
  • Individuals with low income

WAVE is currently running a Fixed Route Raffle through August 31, 2025. Riders are automatically entered each time they board a WAVE fixed route.

Monthly prizes include:

  • Dinner for four with a free door-to-door ride (March prize courtesy of Chelsea Culver’s)
  • Future prizes include gift cards, free bus passes, and more

Further details are available at request at 12172 Jackson Road, Dexter (lower level) Monday–Friday, 8am – 4pm.

Latest articles

Black Bears Are on the Move in Michigan

Doug Marrin

Croswell’s Jimmy Buffett Tribute Turns Up the Heat on a Cold Afternoon

Steven Sheldon

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
+1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News