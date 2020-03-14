Advertisement





| 30 sec read | from WAVE |

At a special meeting convened at 9 am on March 14, 2020, the WAVE Board of Directors voted to suspend all transit programs effective Monday, March 16, 2020, through April 5, 2020.

We realize this will have an impact on the transit dependent populations we serve. WAVE will closely monitor the situation to determine the beginning of normal operations. In the meantime, we are exploring ways to use our staff and equipment for the wider good of the community.