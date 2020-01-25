Advertisement





| 4 min read | by Doug Marrin, dmarrin@thesuntimesnews.com |

Residents speak out at Dexter Township’s public hearing on wake boats

It was standing room only in the Dexter Township Hall meeting room at the Township Board’s regular meeting on Jan. 21, 2020. On the evening’s agenda was a public hearing regarding further regulation of wake boats on the lakes, and folks had a lot to say.

Setting the stage for the public hearing

“Back in August at a Planning Commission meeting, Mr. Nestor brought up the issue that he had seen excessive sediment stirring by these boats,” explained Dexter Township Planning Commission Chair Steven Burch. “I made the commitment to look into what we could do about regulating the wake boats if necessary.”

After looking into the matter, the Planning Commission submitted their review and recommended the Township Board conduct a public hearing. A request was also submitted to EGLE (Department of Energy, Great Lakes, and Environment) to look at the effects of watercraft on the water bodies of Dexter Township. EGLE would address the township’s concerns after a public hearing was held.

Advertisement

The Planning Commission points to the booklet, “Wakeboating in Michigan: Impacts & Best Practices,” prepared for the Michigan chapter of the North American Lake Management Society. Among other things, the booklet explains the environmental impact wake boats can have on lakes by churning up sediment that can smother aquatic vegetation and silt fish spawning habitat. The turbulence from the boats can also churn up nutrients such as phosphorus that could increase algal growth and erode the shoreline.

The group also outlines best practices which include:

Reduce speed within 300 feet of shore.

Do not operate a wake boat near sandy areas, wetlands, lakefront residences, or shallow waters.

Avoid turning in tight circles which increase wave height and frequency.

In spite of the booklets critical tone of the impact to the environment, it concludes by stating, “There is little scientific data available about impacts of wake boats and more research is needed before regulations if any are made.”

Supervisor Rider opened the public hearing. Of the 26 people who spoke, 6 were in favor of more regulation and 20 spoke in favor of leaving things as they are.

Wake boat concerns

Those who spoke in favor of further regulating wake boats focused mainly on two issues – environmental concerns as outlined in the booklet and the impact on other lake users.

Richard Harrison stated in regards to the waves produced by these watercraft, “If a wake boat comes by a hundred feet away and you’ve got the family out on the pontoon boat, you’ve got a problem. It’s not that the owners are misbehaving. They’re using their boats as they’re designed. The problem is these boats are designed to create a large wake.”

Greg Peter, Vice President of Michigan United Conservation Clubs, pointed out the incompatibility of wake boats with other water activities. “The problem with wake boats is that it precludes a lot of other uses,” he said. He also stated the churn from the boats brings up phosphorus and PFAS from the bottom of the lake.

How a wake boat works

The wake behind a boat is mostly attributed to water the boat has displaced. The heavier the boat, the more water displaced, the bigger the wake. A wake boat fills its ballast tanks to increase the boat’s displacement to create a bigger wake for water sports. Moving at a speed of around 10 mph produces wakes of one to three feet.

Wake boats create wake mainly for wakeboarding and wakesurfing. In wakeboarding, the rider is pulled by the boat via a tow rope. A wakesurfer only uses a tow rope to get them started on the wave created behind the boat. Once up, they drop the rope and surf behind the boat.

The vast majority spoke against further regulation

Those against any further regulation of wake boats pointed out to the Board that the issues of overall congestion on the lakes, lack of rule-following, and lack of conclusive evidence of any damage being caused by wake boats on Portage Lake should be considered before increasing regulations.

Tyson Delandshey cited from a study that explained a wake boat passing 110-feet from the shore every five minutes has the same effect as waves driven by a 10 mph wind; something he noted is standard conditions on the lakes.

Laura Dowdy expressed to the Board that there shouldn’t be any further restrictions on the lakes because water activities are a main reason why many people move to live out on the lakes. It is also more than just a wake boat issue. Safety issues should be considered for all types of watercraft.

Robert Barnes believes the real problem is the congestion on the lakes, particularly on the weekends. “It isn’t necessarily what kind of sport we’re participating in that’s producing the wake. It’s the amount of different wakes produced by maybe 500 different boats out on Portage Lake on a Saturday afternoon.”

Todd Harmon told the Board that he felt because the chain of lakes is public, there are a lot of new boaters who don’t know the rules of the lake and this causes problems with other users and property owners.

Another resident echoed the idea that the real problem is the congestion and people not following the rules. More rule enforcement would help. He also pointed out that shoreline erosion happens when water is released upstream raising the lake’s level.

Wake boaters also pointed out that the boats cannot be used in shallow water because they need 8-10 feet of draft – concerns of environmental damage from wake boat churn are therefore unfounded. The shallows are threatened by other watercraft moving at high speeds that don’t need as much draft, such as pontoon boats and jet skis.

After everyone spoke, the public hearing was closed.

Dexter Township Board

The Board’s discussion

During the Board’s ensuing discussion, the sentiment was clearly against any further regulation of wake boats.

Trustee Gajewski explained why he believed there should be no action taken. “In this process, local officials consult with the DNR to establish these no-wake zones. And these slow, no-wake zones could be changed by the DNR from the current 100-feet on the shoreline docks or rafts to an unreasonable 300-feet, which would significantly alter the ‘all sports’ status of many of the lakes, lowering property values.”

Concerning environmental concerns and wake boats, Gajewski had this to say: “Soil erosion is not restricted to heavy-ballast, deep-draft boats that are too close to the shore. Versatile, go-anywhere Sea Doos buzzing the shoreline also cause significant soil erosion damage, and their vessel owners are personally liable for property damage.”

He also pointed out that law enforcement is already difficult. Adding new regulations will not make the law more enforceable pointing out that “we’ve already got strong laws on the books right now.”

Citing from section 324.80158 of Act 451 of 1994, aka the ‘Green Safety Act,’ Gajewski read, “the owner of any vessel operated upon the waters of this state is personally responsible for any damage to life or property resulting from a wake or swell created by the negligent operation or propulsion of the vessel.”

He also read that violation of this law could result in up to $1,000 in fines and 90 days in jail.

“In order to create a new regulation, there must be a designated need,” continued Gajewski. “It begs the question, ‘Is there a designated need when there already exists strong laws on the books and strong penalties?’”

Conclusion

Gajewski concluded by suggesting educating the public on the existing laws might be the answer.

The Board echoed Gajewski’s point in that educating the public on the existing laws as well as best boating practices is key.

Supervisor Rider concluded the discussion by asking the Board if there was any interest in making a request to the DNR regarding wake boats. From the silence that followed, it was concluded that the Board had no interest in pursuing further regulations.