WCC Career Fair With 70+ Employers Open to Public Next Week

Next week’s annual Fall Career & Internship Fair at Washtenaw Community College (WCC) will feature more than 70 employers and is open to the public and students alike.

The career fair is free and will be hosted on campus from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, in the Morris Lawrence Building, 4800 E. Huron River Drive, Ann Arbor.

Employers will represent a wide array of sectors such as automotive, advanced manufacturing, banking/mortgage, computer science, education/childcare, engineering, food service, health care, IT, government, law enforcement, retail, welding/fabrication and more. Full-time and part-time job, internship and apprenticeship positions are open.

WCC has been offering free, in-person and virtual workshops to help students and community members prepare to meet employers. Two prep workshops are available Monday, October 14:

Monday, October 14, 11 a.m.-Noon, “How to Successfully Navigate a Career Fair!” Virtual

Monday, October 14, 3-4 p.m., “Craft Your Elevator Speech!” Crane Liberal Arts building, room 237

To register for the workshops and to view the list of employers attending, visit the Career Fair webpage.

Attendees are encouraged to dress for success, bring multiple copies of their resume and regularly check the career fair site, which will be updated as new employers are added.

Employers expected to attend include:

3LK Construction LLC

Accounting Aid Society

Andersen Material Handling

Ann Arbor YMCA

Batteries Plus Bulbs

Brio Living Services

Busch’s Fresh Food Market – Ann Arbor Area

Camp Michigania (AAUM)

City of Detroit law enforcement

City of Jackson law enforcement

City Year

Clean Water Action-Michigan

Grassroots Organizer – Environmental & Political Justice

ComForCare Home Care Washtenaw-Livingston County

Community Financial Credit Union

Detroit Zoological Society

DTE Energy

Eisenhower Center

Emerge Consulting

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. – Detroit

FedEx Ground – Central

FIRECATT

Great Lakes Bay Health Centers

Homewatch Caregivers of Ann Arbor

IHA

Illuminate ABA Therapy

Katherine’s Catering

Keller Williams Ann Arbor

Labor Rocket

Manpower, Inc. of SE Michigan – Staffing

Menards (11390)

Merit Network Inc.

Metro EHS Pediatric Therapy

Michigan Medicine – Health Information Technology & Services (HITS)

Michigan Medicine – Revenue Cycle

Michigan State Police – Recruiting and Selection

MS Ultrasonic Technology, LLC

Niles Industrial Coatings

Northwestern Mutual – Metro Detroit

NSK Corporation

Opta (USA) Inc.

RealTruck

Rocket Companies

Roush Industries

Saint Joseph Mercy Health System

SMC Corporation of America

Solar Tonic, LLC

State of Michigan Department of Corrections – Alger Correctional Facility

Stefforia, Petik & Carlson CPAs, P.C.

TekWissen Group

The Explorer Club

Toyota

Turner Construction Company

United Technical Inc. is hiring for CNC Machinist, Metallurgical Laboratory Technician, Metallurgical Laboratory Technician, and Welding Engineer

University of Michigan Credit Union

University of Michigan – Division of Public Safety

University of Michigan – Information and Technology Services

University of Michigan Future Public Health Leaders Program

U.S. Secret Service – Recruitment Division

Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office

Zingerman’s

ZOLLER Inc.