WCC Esports Competing for a Pair of National Championships

Washtenaw Community College (WCC) is vying for a pair of Esports national championships this week.

In its first year of eligibility, the WCC Esports program qualified two teams – Counter Strike 2 and Overwatch 2 – for National Esports Collegiate Conference (NECC) postseason competition. Both have advanced to the finals of the 16-team, single-elimination tournaments.

“The program has built up so fast and we have so much energy around the program right now,” said WCC Esports Coordinator Max Kuznia. “Students are really having a great time and enjoying the team aspect. And the school is super supportive of what we’ve been able to accomplish.”

The WCC Counter Strike 2 team will take on Southern Illinois University for the Division 3 tournament national title at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 7.

At 7 p.m. on Friday, May 9, the WCC Overwatch 2 team will face off against Coe College for a Division 5 championship.

Watch parties will be held on campus, and the public can also follow the action on Twitch at twitch.tv/washtenaw_esports.