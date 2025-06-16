June 17, 2025

Ann Arbor

WCC Hosts Science Night at Ann Arbor Summer Festival

Washtenaw Community College is hosting WCC Science Night at the Ann Arbor Summer Festival this Sunday, June 22, with free, hands-on STEM activities.

Activities blend STEM, sports and e-Sports, offering hands-on experiences that spark curiosity, ignite creativity and inspire kids of all ages to explore exciting careers.

Two KidZone+ tents will be open from 4-8 p.m. at the Festival’s Top of the Park downtown Ann Arbor location, 915 E. Washington St., on both the North Lawn and South Lawn. 

Young scientists can dive into chemistry, physics and engineering through interactive experiments led by WCC’s Math, Science & Engineering Technologies faculty members.

Among the highlights of the evening are Mad Science Detroit shows at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Other activities include DIY semiconductor kits with Play-Doh and batteries; live science demos with edible DNA & slime; open-field sports with relay races and more (led by WCC intramural sports staff); video gaming in the Esports zone (led by WCC Esports staff); and themed coloring pages featuring WCC’s mascot, Alpha.

WCC Hosts Science Night at Ann Arbor Summer Festival

