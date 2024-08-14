WCC Launches 2024 Fall Semester with New Programs

First-session classes kick off August 26

Community News

Washtenaw Community College (WCC) will kick off the Fall 2024 semester on Monday, August 26, with two new associate degree and three certificate programs to prepare students for in-demand jobs.

Registration is ongoing until classes begin. Visit WCC’s website to apply for enrollment and register for classes.

With WCC’s tuition among the lowest in the state – at $99 for in-district students – and Michigan programs such as the Reconnect scholarship for adults and the new Community College Guarantee for recent high school graduates, a college education is more accessible than ever.

WCC offers online, evening and weekend classes, as well as flexible start dates to accommodate students’ varying schedules and demands. In addition to the traditional semester schedule, which begins on August 26, other start dates are:

Session II on September 18

Session III on October 2

Session IV on October 18

All sessions feature the same course materials. The later the session start date, the more accelerated the instruction.

The college offers more than 130 programs to prepare students for rewarding careers or transfer to a university to earn a bachelor’s degree. Nearly 50 programs are available 100 percent online.

The following new programs have launched this Fall:

Associate of Applied Science in Elementary Education (Transfer): 60 credits

This program prepares students to transfer into an elementary education program at a four-year college or university. The degree includes the first two years of instruction in a bachelor’s degree program in elementary education, as well as courses for most elementary education programs in Michigan that prepare students for the required tests for certification. The 2022 median pay for elementary teachers nationally was $61,620 per year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). In Michigan, the median pay trends above the national median, at $66,130 per year.

Associate of Applied Science in Marketing – 60 credit hours

This degree offers a practical and theoretical background in daily marketing operations, spanning the major fields of practice in marketing. Students will gain knowledge and skills necessary to enter or advance in marketing with a focus on marketing management, digital marketing and marketing communications. The 2022 median pay for associate-degree-level jobs in marketing ranged from $47,609 annually for marketing associates to $50,130 annually or $24.10 hourly for retail supervisors, according to the BLS. In Michigan, the median pay for retail supervisors trends just below the national median, at $48,520 per year.

Electric Vehicle (EV) Safety & Fundamentals Certificate: 10 credit hours

This program is being developed in coordination with the electric vehicle (EV) Department of Education (DOE) training grant known as the Power Project. This mini-certificate will provide introductory foundation in both automotive components and systems used specifically in EVs and safety preparations and precautions when working around EVs in a lab environment. This certificate will be nested within another EV program in development and within an existing two-year transportation technologies associate degree with an EV concentration (EVSR). The 2022 median pay for automotive service technicians nationally was $46,970 annually or $22.58 hourly, according to the BLS. In Michigan, the median pay trends just above the national median, at $49,670 per year.

Esports Management Certificate – 9 credit hours

The esports certificate program addresses the growing demand for skilled professionals in the industry, offering a structured pathway for education, skill development and career advancement. The program will cover key aspects of competitive gaming, team dynamics, strategy and related skills. The 2022 median pay for event coordinators nationally was $43,711 annually, according to the BLS.

Social Media Management Certificate – 9 credit hours

This program aims to equip individuals with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively use constantly evolving social media platforms for business or personal growth in the digital age. The 2022 median earnings for jobs in social media ranged from $37,182 annually for Social Media Specialists to $44,138 annually for Social Media Managers, according to the BLS.

Current WCC students may register for classes, and prospective students may apply for admission by visiting the college’s website. WCC staff at the Student Welcome Center are available to answer questions about applications and class registration as well as help arrange an in-person or virtual campus visit.

Additional admissions and registration help is available by calling 734-973-3543 or emailing go2wcc@wccnet.edu.