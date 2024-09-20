WCC Named a ‘Gold’ Veteran-Friendly School for Seventh Consecutive Year

Community News

Photo: Student veterans raise the flag at a sunrise Veteran’s Day service at Washtenaw Community College. Photo by J.D. Scott

Washtenaw Community College (WCC) has been named a Gold-level Veteran-Friendly School for the seventh consecutive year by the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency.

The program honors academic institutions committed to supporting veterans and military-connected students. WCC has again earned the highest level of recognition for the 2024-2025 school year.

The college serves all former and current active duty military personnel, spouses and dependents of veterans, including those in the National Guard and Reserves.

WCC’s Wadhams Veterans Center, located at the heart of campus in the Student Center Building, provides programs to help veterans access benefits and serves as a campus home to veterans, offering places to study and fellowship. WCC also sponsors an active Student Veterans of America Club.

“We are grateful for our veterans’ service to our country and are committed to serving them in return at a high level. It’s an honor to support more than 500 veterans and their families in our WCC community. We are excited to be part of their future and look forward to serving many more veterans in the years to come,” said college President Dr. Rose B. Bellanca.

The Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency recognized 62 universities, colleges or trade schools as Veteran-Friendly Schools for the 2024-2025 school year. Gold-, Silver- and Bronze-level recognitions are based on veteran-centric services and programs. Any academic institution or training facility in Michigan eligible to receive veteran education benefits can apply for the program.

The Gold-level status is based on criteria such as veteran-specific career services, resources, advising and/or outcome monitoring; maintaining an on-campus veterans coordinator; and a system to evaluate and award academic credit based on military training and experience.