WCC Spring Career Fair Connects Job Seekers, Local Employers

Washtenaw Community College (WCC) will host the annual Spring Career & Internship Fair on Wednesday, March 25, from 4-6 p.m. in the Morris Lawrence Building. The career fair will feature more than 50 employers with active job openings in a variety of career fields.

WCC students and members of the public looking for jobs and internships are welcome to attend the free event.

Attendees will have the chance to meet directly with local employers to explore career options, gain real-world career insight, learn what employers need and make meaningful connections in the industries they are looking to pursue future careers in.

Industries represented include healthcare, IT, business, automotive, childcare, education, government and more. For a detailed list of participating employers please visit the WCC Career & Internship Fair webpage.

WCC is actively looking to add more employers to the Career Fair lineup. Interested employers with open job and internship postings may register on the webpage.

Multiple workshops hosted by the college’s Center for Career Success will be offered in advance of the fair to help students and the public prepare to meet with potential employers. Workshops are designed to assist individuals with resumes, interviewing and networking skills, tips on how to stand out and more.

Attendees are also invited to join Trinity Health for a Pre-Fair Information Session from 2-3 p.m. March 25 in room 150 of the Morris Lawrence Building. Representatives from several Trinity departments will discuss company culture, employment opportunities and provide insight into the hiring process at Trinity Health. Contact WCC’s Center for Career Success at [email protected] to register.

Career Prep Workshops (Open to the Public, Prior Registration Required)