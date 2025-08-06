WCCD Opens Preorders for Annual Fall Native Plant Sale

Photo credit: Courtesy Sally and Andy Wasowski, Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center

Washtenaw County’s Conservation District’s annual fall Tree & Native Plant Sale has opened preorders through their store for local gardeners. According to the WCCD, the moist soil and cool temperatures of September and October provide conditions for better root establishment ahead of the springtime weeds.

Sales will include a selection of 5 species of conifer trees including pines, spruces, and fir. Additionally, we offer various species of native wildflowers in quart pots, many species of shrubs & berries & trees in gallon pots, and four native plant garden kits. Featured species new to this year’s sale include White meadowsweet (Spiraea alba), Tall Green Milkweed (Asclepius hirtella), Prairie Golden Alexander (Zizea aptera), Red Anemone (Anemone multifida), and more.

Preordering will open on Monday, August 4, 2025, via the online store: store.washtenawcd.org. Paper order forms are also available by request and at the WCCD office: 705 N. Zeeb Rd., #201, Ann Arbor, MI 48103. The deadline for the paper pre- order form is September 8, and the online store closes on Sunday, September 15, 2025.

The pre-order pick-up is on Friday, September 26 from1-6 p.m. at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds: 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Rd, Ann Arbor, MI, 48103. Limited extra plants will be available for sale between 5-6 pm, first-come first-serve.

To request a paper order form, sign up to volunteer, or find more information on the fall sale, visit www.washtenawcd.org/fallsale.

The WCCD has been distributing trees, plants & tools for conservation since the 1950s. Over 7.1 million trees and shrubs have been planted due to the WCCD’s distributions, contributing to conservation practices such as reforestation, soil erosion reduction & water quality improvement, habitat restoration, and naturalization projects.

To learn more about the Fall Tree & Native Plant Sale and other programs, visit the WCCD website at washtenawcd.org.

For questions or more information, contact the WCCD staff by email at [email protected] or by calling (734) 302-8713.