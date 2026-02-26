WCCD Opens Rain Barrel Sales

The Washtenaw County Conservation District’s (WCCD) Rain Barrels & Supplies sales have returned for 2026. The WCCD offers rain barrels, composters to the public to purchase for water catchment systems and composting systems. These supplies promote systems that encourage conserving rainwater, reducing home water use, and preventing runoff pollution, and composting practices to reduce food waste and build healthy soils.

The Rain Barrels offered come in four colors and are all “upcycled” clean 55-gallon food-grade durable plastic, fitted with a screened removable lid, and fittings and valves to drain the barrel, connect to other barrels, and for overflow. Barrels can be purchased with a “wide overflow” upgrade for the barrels to handle excess water more efficiently during heavy rainfalls. Additional rain barrel accessories include a wooden pedestal riser, linking hoses, downspout diverters, and downspout flex elbows. The WCCD is now offering barrel plant netting and plant hangers to decorate or disguise rain barrels. For larger water catchment systems, the sales offer a 275-gallon IBC Tote, a clean “upcycled” 4’x4’x4’ tank that is fitted with a valve and reducer to a garden hose.

Discounts are available when buying multiple barrels or a “Starter Kit” which includes a rain barrel, downspout diverter, and pedestal riser. For homeowners associations or other cooperative living situations, the WCCD offers educational consultations and bulk pricing when purchasing rain barrels collectively, inquire for details.

The WCCD’s Rain Barrels & Supplies sales open in January and continue into September. Rain barrels, accessories, and composters are only available by pre-order. Order pick-up will take place on first distribution or at the WCCD office throughout the year. The first pick-up date is Monday, March 24 at the WCCD office back parking lot: 705 N. Zeeb Rd. Ann Arbor, MI 48103.

Customers will receive reminders and detailed instructions of when and where to pick-up their preordered supplies. All orders come with resources and instructions, also available on the website: washtenawcd.org/rainbarrel

Preorders can be placed directly on the WCCD’s online store at: https://store.washtenawcd.org/rainbarrels, or ordered by paper order forms. Paper forms are available for download on the WCCD website: washtenawcd.org/rainbarrel, at the WCCD office, or by requesting a mailed copy. Payment is accepted by credit card online, or by check via mail / drop-off. Checks can be made out to Washtenaw CD.

The WCCD has been distributing trees, plants & tools for conservation since the 1950s. Over 7.5 million trees and shrubs have been distributed because of WCCD’s efforts, contributing to conservation practices such as reforestation, soil erosion reduction & water quality improvement, habitat restoration, and naturalization projects.

To learn more about the Rain Barrel & Supplies distributions and other WCCD programs, please visit the WCCD website at washtenawcd.org. Forms are also available at the WCCD office: 705 N. Zeeb Rd, Suite 201, Ann Arbor, MI 48103. Contact Doug Reith, WCCD Resource Specialist, with any questions at (734) 302-8713 or [email protected].