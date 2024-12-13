WCCD’s 77th Annual Celebration

Commemorate another year of service to the community by attending Washtenaw County Conservation District’s 77th Annual Celebration on January 16th, 2025 from 5pm-8:30pm at Cobblestone Farm in Ann Arbor (2781 Packard St, Ann Arbor, MI 48108).

Attendees will enjoy fine dining, educational experiences, social networking, and much more.

A delicious farm-to-table dinner will be provided by Harvest Kitchen and Chef Keith featuring a variety of options for all dietary preferences. A keynote presentation ‘Regeneration through Permaculture, Rewilding & Community Engagement’ by Bridget O’Brien of Gateway Farm and Garden Juju Collective may introduce guests to exciting new ways of thinking about their mindset and role in conservation.

The event will also feature a community awards ceremony to highlight some of the folks that have stepped up to lead the way in their practice of stewardship! Board of director elections are also set to take place that night.

There will be music, mingling, and merriment to be had by all who attend. This is a great opportunity to learn more about the people and programs that help serve the residents of Washtenaw County with the wise use of natural resources.

Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased online, via phone, or, if available, at the door on January 16th. However, there is limited space, so reserve your spot today and RSVP by visiting WashtenawCD.org or call (734)-302-8715.