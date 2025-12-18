WCHD Promotes Mental Health Resources During the Holidays

Use 734-544-3050 or 988 for 24/7 mental health support

The Washtenaw County Health Department’s (WCHD) Wish You Knew mental health campaign encourages community members to call the Washtenaw County Community Mental Health 24/7 Access Line at 734-544-3050, or call/text 988, if they are struggling with their mental health or are concerned about someone else.

“With looming deadlines, finals, financial stressors, colder weather, less daylight, and holiday stress, many folks may feel overwhelmed, anxious, or depressed this time of year,” Jimena Loveluck, MSW, health officer with the WCHD said. “We want to remind community members that mental health resources are available.”

The Wish You Knew campaign is driven by community conversations and supported by the Washtenaw County Mental Health and Public Safety Preservation Millage. It aims to spark honest and supportive conversations about mental health between youth and adults, reduce mental health stigma, and promote resources for youth and families. While primarily geared toward young people, the campaign also promotes many services that can be helpful for all ages.

“Mental health matters,” WCHD Communications Coordinator Lisa deRamos said. “Everyone deserves to get the support they need, and they don’t need to wait until a crisis.”

Washtenaw County schools, businesses, nonprofit and faith organizations, and community members can order free campaign materials (posters, stickers, buttons, pocket guide cards, etc.) for pick-up or delivery through our online order form: bit.ly/wykorderform. Free downloadable PDF versions of the Local Resource Guide, LGBTQIA+ Mental Health Resource Guide, and Coping Skills Toolbox are available on the campaign’s website.

Campaign Background and Relaunch

The campaign originally launched in 2019, in partnership with Washtenaw County Community Mental Health. From 2023-2024, the Wish You Knew team conducted focus groups with local youth to see if the original campaign messages and materials still resonated. Youth expressed that previously popular campaign messages such as “You Are Not Alone” or “It Gets Better” were overused and minimized mental health struggles. Themes of rejecting perfectionism and embracing authenticity emerged from these conversations with youth.

“Young people didn’t want to see smiling faces in the campaign; they wanted to see teens like them who are also struggling with their mental health,” deRamos said.

The Wish You Knew team used these youth insights to develop new materials and refresh taglines for a campaign relaunch in fall 2024. Through countywide billboards, gas station TV videos, streaming audio, and social media ads, as well as free resource materials, the department promoted the 988 Crisis Line and shared impactful messages like, “Everyone’s Struggle Looks Different,” “It’s OK to Not Be OK,” and “It’s OK to Ask for Help.” Ads continue running on social media platforms including Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram.

Since its relaunch, the campaign has received four internationally and nationally recognized communications awards in 2024: AVA Digital Gold, MarCom Platinum, Viddy Platinum for Integrated Marketing, and Viddy Platinum for Graphics and Design. In 2025, the campaign received a PRNEWS Nonprofit Award in the Video Category for its powerful ad videos.

Community Engagement Opportunities

To assess the refreshed campaign, the Wish You Knew team is ready to go back to local youth to learn what they think of the imagery and messaging and how they’ve used the campaign materials. Local youth can share their input by signing up to participate in focus groups at bit.ly/WYKprojectinterestform and/or filling out a feedback survey at bit.ly/WYKfeedbackform. Incentives are available as a thank you for participation.

Additionally, community members, especially local youth, are invited to share their talents and creativity by participating as content collaborators for the campaign. Submissions can include original artwork, infographics, and video reels to raise awareness, reduce stigma, educate, or share tips and resources. Contact Lisa deRamos at [email protected] to learn more and get involved.