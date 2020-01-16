Advertisement





| 30 sec read | from WCRC |

The Washtenaw County Road Commission is now offering a new opportunity for the public to engage with road commission leadership.

“Chat with the Road Commission” are drop-in times for informal conversations held 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 a.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of the month. The chat sessions will be held before the road commission’s regular board meetings.

WCRC leadership will be on-hand to speak with members of the public on any road subjects.

If you can’t make “Chat with the Road Commission,” all the existing lines of communication with WCRC remain in place including speaking during public comment at board meetings and work sessions, calling the commission at (734) 761 1500, emailing wcrc@wcroads.org, visiting their website: wcroads.org, social media (Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn) or catching up to them at a community event.