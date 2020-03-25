Advertisement Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 4)

“This morning’s announcement of Governor Whitmer’s latest executive order, “Stay Home, Stay Safe” is important for several reasons. While it doesn’t fundamentally change many of the mitigation provisions established in her previous executive orders, Stay Home, Stay Safe does send a strong message that our best chance for successfully stopping the spread and mitigating the harm caused by COVID-19 is for all of us to do our part to keep our families, neighbors, and communities safe.” – Sheriff Jerry Clayton

The following overview has been outlined by public health officials and provides guidance on what you can and can’t do as individuals and business owners, under the Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order.

To combat the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan, Governor Whitmer signed the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order. For at least the next three weeks, all Michigan businesses and operations must temporarily suspend in-person operations that are not necessary to sustain or protect life, and all Michiganders must stay in their homes unless they are part of that critical infrastructure workforce, engaged in an outdoor activity, or performing tasks necessary to the health and safety of themselves or their family, like going to the hospital or grocery store.

For essential businesses, organizations, and workers, the Washtenaw County Health Department recommends:

Screen everyone. Check employees for fever or other symptoms if they will enter facilities or buildings.

Maintain 6 feet of distance between people.

Work remotely whenever possible.

Do not share space or equipment. If this is not possible, have employees wash their hands before and after using shared equipment. Clean and sanitize equipment between uses.

Any employee with cold symptoms or underlying health conditions should stay home, or only work remotely.

EVERYONE SHOULD:

Stay at home – Do not leave home except for essential tasks such as getting groceries or seeking medical care.

– Do not leave home except for essential tasks such as getting groceries or seeking medical care. If you are out, stay at least 6 feet away from others and avoid any gatherings.

and avoid any gatherings. Wash your hands often and well, especially after being away from home

often and well, especially after being away from home Do not touch your face or mouth , especially when out

, especially when out Check on others – Call your loved ones and neighbors who are most at risk and see how they are doing. If they require an essential errand, see how you can help.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has clarified activities that you can and cannot do under the Executive order.

YOU CAN:

Go to the grocery store or pick up take-out food.

Go to the pharmacy to pick up a needed prescription.

Engage in outdoor activities like walking, hiking, running, biking.

Go to the hospital or secure any care necessary to address a medical emergency or to preserve your health or the health of a loved one.

Fill your car with gas.

Return to Michigan to a home or place of residence from outside the State.

Leave the State for a home or residence elsewhere.

Walk your pets and take them to the veterinarian for needed medical care.

YOU MAY NOT:

Leave the home to work unless your employer designates you as a critical infrastructure worker.

Participate in any public gatherings.

Visit someone in the hospital, nursing home, or other residential care facilities (with limited exceptions).

Go to the mall or to dine-in restaurants.

Washtenaw County Health Department continues to provide the latest information at www.washtenaw.org/covid19. Michigan updates are available at www.michigan.gov/coronavirus, and national updates are at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus. Please rely on official sources for information.

Washtenaw County Health Department is now updating the number of cases, hospitalizations, and recovered persons on our website. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is providing statewide information at 2 p.m. each day.

REMEMBER: Discrimination harms public health. People of Asian descent, including Chinese Americans, are not more likely to get coronavirus than anyone else.

Governor’s Order: https://www.michigan.gov/whitmer/0,9309,7-387-90499_90705-522626–,00.htm