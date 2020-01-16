Advertisement
| 30 sec read | from Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office |
Advisory: Winter Storm Watch
WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING…
* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times. Total accumulation of 4 to 7 inches. Snow may mix with sleet near the Ohio border.
* WHERE…All of southeast Michigan.
* WHEN…Late Friday night through noon Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Snow-covered roads and limited visibility within heavy snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
