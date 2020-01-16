Advertisement





| 30 sec read | from Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office |

Advisory: Winter Storm Watch

WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times. Total accumulation of 4 to 7 inches. Snow may mix with sleet near the Ohio border.

* WHERE…All of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN…Late Friday night through noon Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Snow-covered roads and limited visibility within heavy snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

