Advertisement

The following is from the monthly police services report for May to the Scio Township Board. The report was prepared by Sgt. Nick Krings of the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office:

During the month of May 2020 there was 590 calls for service (including traffic stops). Deputies conducted 84 traffic stops during this time with 57 citations issued.

In May 2019, there were 1,091 calls for service (including traffic stops) and 456 traffic stops conducted with 131 citations issued.

Noteworthy events in Scio Township during last month include:

Advertisement

On May 3rd, Deputies were dispatched to the Meijer Gas Station for a subject unconscious in a vehicle. Upon arrival, Deputies determined the 26-year-old male subject was suffering from a drug overdose. Deputies and Fire Personnel administered Narcan and were able to revive the subject who was transported to the Hospital for evaluation.

On May 4th, Deputies were dispatched to multiple businesses on N. Zeeb Rd for counterfeit currency being passed. Deputies determined the suspect was a black male in his 20s. The bills and photographs of the suspect have been passed along to the Secret Service Office in Detroit for follow-up.

On May 14th, Deputies were dispatched to the 6600 block of Jackson Rd for a drug overdose. The caller, an 18-year-old male, located his mother inside the residence unresponsive with what appeared to be a used syringe nearby. Deputies and Scio Township Fire personnel administered life saving measures, however, were unable to resuscitate the female. The death is being investigation by the Detective Bureau.

On May 15th, Deputies were dispatched to the 5600 block of Jackson Rd for a Retail Fraud in progress. Upon arrival, Deputies located and detained two (2) suspects. The suspects, a 43-year-old female and a 39-year-old male, were in possession of several stolen carpet cleaning items. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the subjects were released on-scene. Charges are pending with the Prosecutor’s Office.

On May 20th, Deputies responded to the 4800 block of Jackson Rd for a possible Breaking & Entering complaint. The caller advised they had located an unknown white male sleeping inside the closed business. Deputies arrived and formed a perimeter around the business. Deputies encountered the subject in the entry way and detained him for investigation. Through their investigation, Deputies determined that the male subject was a transient from the Traverse City area, had been dropped off by a friend, and entered the building to get some sleep. The owner declined to prosecute, and the subject was turned over to medical personnel for an unrelated injury.

Deputies handled several calls this month for identify theft in regard to unemployment benefits. With most of the State shut down due to the Governor’s Executive Order and an influx of Unemployment Benefits applications, there was an influx of fraud that occurred. In all of the cases handled by Scio Township Deputies, the suspect is unknown and the case has been turned over to the State’s Unemployment Fraud Division for follow-up.

Throughout the month, Deputies responded to several Health and Safety Complaints regarding the Governor’s Executive Order. The Sheriff’s Office has established guidelines for enforcement on the Governor’s Order and has taken action when necessary.