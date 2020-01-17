Advertisement





| 30 sec read | from Washtenaw County Sherrif’s Office |

Advisory: Winter Storm Warning

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EST SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Peak snowfall rates up to an inch per hour likely early Saturday morning. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches by Saturday afternoon. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to noon EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Visibilities will be decreased in areas of heavy snow.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow will begin Friday night and become heaviest during the 1 AM to 7 AM timeframe on Saturday. Temperates will then rise to near freezing or perhaps a degree or two above. This will coincide with a changeover to sleet before warmer air transitions precipitation to rain or drizzle by mid afternoon, or earlier for Lenawee and Monroe counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.