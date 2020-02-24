Advertisement





from the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office

Winter Storm Watch until 04:00 AM Thursday

* WHAT…Heavy snow is possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible.



* WHERE…Southeast Michigan



* WHEN…From late Tuesday night through late Wednesday night.



* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.



* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The exact location of the heaviest snow across Southeast Michigan still carries some uncertainty at this time. There is likely to be some minor adjustments to forecast total snow over the next 24 hours.



* AFFECTED AREAS: OAKLAND … MIDLAND … LENAWEE … SAGINAW … HURON … BAY … MONROE … TUSCOLA … SANILAC … WAYNE … GENESEE … WASHTENAW … ST. CLAIR … LAPEER … MACOMB … SHIAWASSEE … LIVINGSTON

Alert Details

Severity: Severe – Significant threat to life or property

Urgency: Future – Responsive action SHOULD be taken in the near future

Certainty: Possible (p <= ~50%)

Category: Meteorological (inc. flood)

Event: Winter Storm Watch