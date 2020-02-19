Advertisement





| 2 min read | by Doug Marrin, dmarrin@thesuntimesnews.com |

Washtenaw County Commissioner Jason Maciejewski was on-hand at the Dexter Forum held on Feb. 15, 2020, and gave an update on the countywide Mental Health Millage that voters approved a couple of years ago.

“The Mental Health Millage is a recurring subject here at the Forum so I pulled together some research on this to give you a brief overview of it as I understand it and some of the numbers involved as far as how the money is being spent,” Jason told the Forum.

The Washtenaw County Community Mental Health and Public Safety Preservation Millage was approved countywide by 64% of voters on Nov. 7, 2017. It is a one-mil levy for eight years.

A brief review on millage:

1 mil means paying $1 for every $1,000 of a property’s taxable value.

A property’s taxable value is the State Equalized Value (SEV). This is the assessed value after county and state adjustments, or equalization. The SEV is used to calculate a property owner’s tax liability.

In this area, the SEV is commonly one-half of the property’s value.

If a property is valued at $300,000, the SEV will be approximately $150,000. In Washtenaw County, that property will be taxed $150 annually for mental health for eight years.

“The millage was levied for the first time in December 2018 and raised $16.1 million,” Jason stated in a follow-up email to The Sun Times.

He explained to the Forum how the money collected from the millage is divided into three parts.

Part 1

The first 24% of collections is returned to the seven municipal police departments in the county:

Ann Arbor PD

Chelsea PD

Milan PD

Northfield Township PD

Pittsfield Township PD

Saline PD

Ypsilanti PD

“The first year levy from December 2018 collected $3.866 million to those seven local police departments,” explained Jason. “Those cities have sole jurisdiction on how to spend the funds.”

Part 2

The next 38% of the millage goes to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office.

“The first year levy from December 2018 collected $6.122 million for the Sheriff’s Office,” Jason said.

Jason explained to the Forum that the Sheriff’s Office used its $6.122 million in the year 2019 to support continued efforts to provide countywide police services with a specific focus on the criminal justice system diversion as well as provide enhancement to the community through other program development.

The breakdown is as follows:

Contracted police services $2.5 million

Corrections mental health services/community corrections services $980,000

Community engagement case management system $25,000

Work program enhancements $50,000

Dispatch/ Emergency Operations Center move to Zeeb Road $850,000.

Part 3

The last 38% of the millage collected goes to Washington County Community Mental Health (CMH) and raised $6.122 million in the first year.

“Recommendations for spending the mental health millage funds were developed by a community mental health advisory committee,” Jason said in the email. “Planning development and decision making of millage related programs occur at the department level and by the millage subcommittee of the CMH board.”

Final authorizations are approved by the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners. The CARES initiative, funded by CMH, is one of several efforts funded by the mental health funds collected under the millage. CARES provides mental health, substance, and treatment services.

Anyone seeking mental health or treatment services can call 734-544-3050.