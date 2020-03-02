Advertisement





Webster Township Regular Board Meeting

February 18, 2020 7:00 P.M.

The Webster Township Board Meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by Supervisor John Kingsley on February 18, 2020 at the Webster Township Hall, 5665 Webster Church Road, Dexter, MI 48130. Members present: Supervisor John Kingsley; Clerk Barbara Calleja; Treasurer John Scharf; Trustees John Westman, Brant Savander, Richard Kleinschmidt, Dan Munzel; Zoning Administrator Randy Raiford; Assessor Bill Sinkule; Deputy Clerk Donna Whitney; Deputy Treasurer Lynda Savitski and 11 citizens.

Motion to approve the minutes as presented of the Webster Township Board of Trustees Special Meeting and Regular Meeting held on January 21, 2020 in addition to the Special Meeting held on February 10, 2020. Carried.

Motion to approve the agenda as amended adding New Business Item G, Washtenaw County Road Commission Meeting Update. Carried.

Motion to accept the Treasurer’s report and pay bills as presented, as well as those anticipated bills

received before the March 17, 2020 meeting. Carried.

Motion to reduce Norfolk Construction Performance Guarantee and refund the escrow in the amount of $37,862.10 for roads and grading. The amount of $15,580.50 will be retained for landscaping. Carried.

Motion to approve the St. Joseph Parish Summer Festival for the dates of July 17, 18 & 19, 2020 to be held at 6850 Mast Road, Dexter with no rain date. Carried.

Motion to table discussion on Scully Road Extension of Private Road until some further information can be collected. Carried.

Budget 2021 Discussion

Employee Review Documents Discussion

Millage Discussion

Washtenaw County Road Commission Meeting Update

Motion to adjourn the meeting at 9:30 p.m. Carried.

Respectfully submitted, Barbara Calleja, Clerk

Full version of the minutes can be found at www.twp.webster.mi.us