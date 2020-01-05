Advertisement





Webster Township Regular Board Meeting

December 17, 2019, 7:00 P.M.

The Webster Township Board Meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by Supervisor John Kingsley on December 17, 2019 at the Webster Township Hall, 5665 Webster Church Road, Dexter, MI 48130. Members present: Supervisor John Kingsley; Clerk Barbara Calleja; Treasurer John Scharf; Trustees John Westman, Brant Savander, Richard Kleinschmidt, Dan Munzel; Zoning Administrator Randy Raiford; Deputy Clerk Donna Whitney, Deputy Treasurer Lynda Savitski; and 6 citizens.

Motion to approve the minutes as presented of the Webster Township Board of Trustees Regular Meeting held on November 19, 2019. Carried.

Motion to approve the agenda as amended moving New Business Item G to be New Business Item A, and adding a Road Commission discussion as Item K. Carried.

Motion to accept the Treasurer’s report and pay bills as presented, as well as those anticipated bills

received before the January 21, 2020 meeting. Carried.

Discussion on Open Burn and Demolition Flyer

Motion to approve creating a full-time position of Administrative Assistant at the current rate of pay

and referencing the employee handbook regarding benefits, beginning on January 1, 2020. Carried.

Motion to approve an Administrative Assistant salary of $33,800 per year, including a number to be

determined equal to ½ of a single person’s insurance premium and to offer this position to Lynda

Savitski. Carried.

Motion to authorize the return of Meadowlark Builder’s Performance Guarantee deposit of $10,000,

as the deficiencies stated in the Conditional Final Zoning Approval letter dated 7/2/19 have been met.

Carried.

Motion to approve re-appointing Constance Savander as the Zoning Board of Appeals alternate, for a 3

year term ending December 2022. Carried.

Motion to table a vote on compensation of the Zoning Board of Appeals alternate, sending the matter

back to the ZBA to better define the responsibilities of ZBA members and the alternate. The ZBA will

report back to the Board of Trustees. Carried.

Motion to approve appointing Tracy Rose to the Township Board of Review, for a 2 year term ending

December 2021. Carried.

Motion to amend the holiday office schedule, closing the office the day after Christmas, December 26,

and having the office open normal hours on December 24. Carried.

Motion to install a fire suppression system throughout the entire building of the new fire station.

Failed.

Motion to require a junior full-time fire fighter from the Dexter Area Fire Department to be a regular

and ongoing participant in the design and construction of Webster Township’s fire station. Carried.

Discussion on millage.

Discussion on late tax policy.

Motion to approve the expenditure of PDR funds, not to exceed $2,500, for the appraisal on property

identified in application number 2017-4. Carried.

Discussion on Road Commission.

Motion to adjourn the meeting at 10:18 p.m. Carried.

Respectfully submitted, Barbara Calleja, Clerk

Full minutes can be found at www.twp.webster.mi.us