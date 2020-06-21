Advertisement

Webster Township Regular Board Meeting SYNOPSIS

June 16, 2020 7:00 P.M.

The Webster Township Board Meeting was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by Supervisor John Kingsley on June 16, 2020 at the Webster Township Hall, 5665 Webster Church Road, Dexter, MI 48130. Members present: Supervisor John Kingsley; Clerk Barbara Calleja; Treasurer John Scharf; Trustees John Westman, Richard Kleinschmidt, Dan Munzel, Brant Savander, Zoning Administrator Randy Raiford, Assessor Bill Sinkule and 8 citizens.

Motion to approve the minutes as presented of the Webster Township Board of Trustees Regular Meeting held on April 21, 2020. Carried.

Advertisement

Motion to approve the agenda as amended adding H. WCRC Road Agreement and I. PDR Expenditure. Carried.

Motion to accept the Treasurer’s report and pay bills as presented, as well as those

anticipated bills received until the next meeting scheduled for July 21, 2020. Carried.

Approval of the Consent Agenda as presented. Carried.

Firehall Update Randy Raiford provided update that all permits have been obtained. A tree grant has been applied for to replace tree’s that had to be taken down.

Motion to approve $250.00 to Dexter Area Historical Society for keeping of historical

records for Webster Township. Carried.

Motion to approve paying the MTA dues and legal defense fund in the amount of $5990.05. Carried.

Motion to approve the insert of a PDR Flyer in the summer tax bills in the amount of $754.71. Carried.

Motion to authorize Supervisor Kingsley to sign the AT&T Franchise Agreement dated May 26, 2020. Carried.

The Township offices plan to re-open on June 29, 2020. Service will be provided from the lobby through the glass window. Masks are required in the building. If one on one service is needed with staff an appointment should be made. Recommended Covid-19 sanitation guidelines are being followed.

Motion to purchase an updated drop box that is drive up accessible not to exceed $1500.00 with a camera for security. Carried.

Website update was proved by Bill Sinkule. A list of potential vendors was provided.

Motion to approve the WCRC Road Agreement with Dexter Township for the project on Huron River Dr. North Territorial Rd to Walsh Rd. in the amount of $13,250.00. Carried.

Motion to approve the expenditure of PDR funds not to exceed $2,300.00 for an environmental site assessment on property identified in application #2015-2. Carried.

Motion to adjourn the meeting at 8:31 p.m. Carried.

Respectfully submitted, Barbara Calleja, Clerk

Full minutes can be found at www.twp.webster.mi.us