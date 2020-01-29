Advertisement





TO THE QUALIFIED ELECTORS OF WEBSTER TOWNSHIP

NOTICE OF REGISTRATION FOR THE PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY ELECTION

TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY, MARCH 10, 2020

WEBSTER TOWNSHIP HALL, 5665 WEBSTER CHURCH RD. DEXTER MI 48130

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that any qualified elector in Webster Township who is not already registered, may register to vote at the office of the Webster Township Clerk; the office of the Washtenaw County Clerk; any Michigan Secretary of State branch office, or other designated state agency. Registration forms can be obtained at mi.gov/vote and mailed or dropped off to the Webster Township Clerk, 5665 Webster Church Rd. Dexter MI 48130.

The last day to register in any manner other than in-person with the local clerk for the Presidential Primary is February 24, 2020. AFTER THIS DATE, anyone who qualifies as an elector may register to vote in person with proof of residency (MCL 168.492) at Webster Township, 5665 Webster Church, Dexter, MI 48130.

WEBSTER TOWNSHIP REGULAR AND ELECTION HOURS

Monday – Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p. m., Regular business hours

Saturday, March 7th, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., for registrations and absentee ballots

Tuesday March 10th, ELECTION DAY, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., for registrations and VOTING

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE:

The March 10, 2020 Presidential Primary Election will be held for the purpose of electing nominees for the Democratic and Republican Parties for the Office of the President of the United States, and to vote on the following proposal:

WASHTENAW COMMUNITY COLLEGE PROPOSAL: To authorize Washtenaw Community College to levy 1.00 mill for operating purposes for 10 years. Of the 1.00 mill, 0.9718 represents a renewal of the 1.00 mill authorization approved by the electors in 2008, which will expire with the 2020 tax levy and 0.0282 mill represents a restoration of the portion of the same authority which was reduced by application of the Headlee Amendment.

The official list of candidates and full text of this proposal can be found at washtenaw.org/elections and sample ballots may be viewed at mi.gov/vote

Persons with special needs as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act should contact the clerk’s office.

Barbara Calleja, Webster Township Clerk