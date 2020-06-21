Advertisement

NOTICE OF REGISTRATION FOR THE STATE PRIMARY ELECTION

TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY, AUGUST 4, 2020

WEBSTER TOWNSHIP HALL, 5665 WEBSTER CHURCH RD. DEXTER MI 48130

TO THE QUALIFIED ELECTORS OF WEBSTER TOWNSHIP, PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that any qualified elector in Webster Township who is not already registered, may register to vote at the office of the Webster Township Clerk; the office of the Washtenaw County Clerk; any Michigan Secretary of State branch office, or other designated state agency. Registration forms can be obtained at mi.gov/vote and mailed or dropped off to the Webster Township Clerk, 5665 Webster Church Rd. Dexter MI 48130.

Advertisement

The last day to register in any manner other than in-person with the local clerk for the

State Primary is July 20, 2020. AFTER THIS DATE, anyone who qualifies as an elector may register to vote in person with proof of residency (MCL 168.492) at Webster Township, 5665 Webster Church Rd., Dexter, MI 48130.

Monday – Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p. m., Regular business hours

Saturday, August 1 st , 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., for registrations and absentee ballots

Tuesday, August 4th, ELECTION DAY, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., for registrations and VOTING

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE:

The August 4, 2020 State Primary Election will be held for the purpose of electing:

Nominees for the Democratic and Republican Parties for U.S. Senator, Representative in Congress 7 th District; Representative in State Legislature 52 nd District; Washtenaw County Offices of Prosecuting Attorney, Sheriff, Clerk & Register of Deeds, Treasurer, Water Resources Commissioner, County Commissioner 2 nd District; Webster Township Offices of Supervisor, Clerk, Treasurer, Trustees; Delegates to County Convention. Nominees for the Judge of 22 nd Circuit Court

District; Representative in State Legislature 52 District; Washtenaw County Offices of Prosecuting Attorney, Sheriff, Clerk & Register of Deeds, Treasurer, Water Resources Commissioner, County Commissioner 2 District; Webster Township Offices of Supervisor, Clerk, Treasurer, Trustees; Delegates to County Convention. Nominees for the Judge of 22 Circuit Court WASHTENAW COUNTY PROPOSAL to authorize the renewal and restoration of a .50 mill road and non-motorized millage to provide funding to maintain, reconstruct, resurface or preserve roads, bike lanes, streets and paths.

WASHTENAW COUNTY PROPOSAL to fund the operation of the Washtenaw County Soil Conservation District.

PINCKNEY COMMUNITY SCHOOL BOND PROPOSAL.

The official list of candidates and full text of this proposal can be found at mi.gov/vote

Persons with special needs as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act should contact the clerk’s office.

Barbara Calleja, Webster Township Clerk