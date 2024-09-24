Webster Township Completes Land Preservation Project

Community News

The Webster Township Farmland and Open Space Preservation Program recently closed on a conservation easement purchase from Martin and Susan Walsh.

The property is just over 38 acres in size with frontage on the south side of Trail Ridge, which runs south from Walsh Rd. east of Huron River Dr. It features locally important agricultural soils and 28 acres of woods and wetlands with over 1,000 feet of frontage on an unnamed creek that flows into the Huron River a short distance away. The property is near the University of Michigan Sail Club property and two conservation easements held by Webster Township. The Walsh easement ensures that the land will never be developed but it remains in private ownership and is not open to the public.

The 38.45 acres for the conservation easement was part of a centennial farm. The acreage is part of the land that was given to Marty by his mother Agnes Walsh in the 1980s. The property is now used for crop farming and conservation.

Conservation easements are permanent deed restrictions on the use of a property. Purchasing easements costs less than buying the property, and keeps the property on the tax rolls and contributing to the local economy.

Photo courtesy of Barry Lonik

In addition to Webster Township’s dedicated land preservation millage, funding support was supplied by the Washtenaw County Natural Area Preservation Program. The owners discounted the sale price from the appraised value. Webster’s share for the project was 20% of appraised value.

Webster Township’s land preservation program is funded by a dedicated millage which voters passed initially in 2005 and renewed twice, all by large margins. The Township has attracted over $16 million of matching funds from other sources, a rate of over $5 to $1 of its own. With this project the Township program has been involved in protecting 2,815 acres, with more projects set to close in the coming months.