Webster Township Daytime Road Advisory

WHEN: Monday, June 23, 2025

WHERE: N. Delhi Rd between Joy Rd and Township Line in Webster Township

WHY: Limestone Resurfacing

BACKGROUND: On Monday, June 23, 2025, the Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) will perform limestone resurfacing on N. Delhi Rd between Joy Rd and Township Line in Webster Township.

The road improvements are expected to take approximately two business days to complete under daytime road closures. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.

CONTACT: If you have any questions concerning this work, please contact Jared Powers, Assistant Superintendent of Maintenance, (734) 327-6650, or via email at powersj@wcroads.org

ISSUE DATE: 06/20/25