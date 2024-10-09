Webster Township Historical Society Celebrates Farm Museum Completion

On October 8, 2024, the Webster Township Historical Society held a special member meeting in May Mast’s Barn in Historic Webster Village to celebrate the completion of the Farm Museum.

The museum showcases a variety of farming artifacts that had been tucked away in the Blacksmith Shop for years. These items are now prominently displayed along the 60-foot north wall of the barn in five distinct sections: planting, harvesting, animal farming, trees and timber, and a tribute to May Mast, featuring one of her large primitive paintings and two saddles.

The event was the culmination of a multi-year effort to relocate and present the artifacts in a more accessible and engaging manner. The new displays are intended to offer visitors a closer look at the area’s agricultural history.

Prior to the meeting, attendees were given the chance to preview a new brick walkway in front of the Old Town Hall, which honors or remembers loved ones. Among the bricks is one dedicated to the Dexter High School Honor Society students, who have contributed their time and skills to Historic Webster Village.