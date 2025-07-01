Webster Township Historical Society Awarded Grant to Digitize Archives for America’s 250th

Webster Township is one of over 50 communities receiving funding to preserve and share local stories for the 250th anniversary of the United States.

The Webster Township Historical Society (WTHS) has been awarded a $4,965.86 grant to begin digitizing its extensive archival collection, marking the first phase of a multi-year preservation initiative. The project is part of the America250MI History Grant Program, created to support Michigan communities in commemorating the upcoming 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 2026.

With the grant, WTHS will purchase specialized equipment and software tailored for small museums, enabling volunteers to scan, photograph, and catalog fragile historical documents and artifacts. The effort will include the digitization of rare 20th-century audio interviews, 19th-century township tax records, voting poll ledgers, atlases, and large-format maps. Once digitized, the materials will be more accessible to researchers, local educators, and the public, while reducing the wear and tear of physical handling.

“This digital project will help us preserve the voices, documents, and artifacts that tell the story of Webster Township’s early settlers—people whose courage and resourcefulness laid the foundation for the community we live in today,” states Eric Albert, Archivist for the WTHS. “By making our archive searchable and sharable, we can inspire new generations and bring history to life.”

The digitization initiative is part of a broader statewide effort under America250MI, Michigan’s official program for joining the national semiquincentennial celebration. Administered by the Michigan History Center and the Historical Society of Michigan, the grant program is funded through an appropriation by the state legislature and aims to preserve and promote Michigan’s diverse historical narratives.

Webster Township Historical Society plans to apply for Round 2 of the grant program in December to continue its digitization work through 2026.