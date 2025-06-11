Webster Township is thinking about Outdoor Warning Sirens

Webster Township is exploring the question of whether or not it should have outdoor warning sirens. This is a topic the township has been thinking about for some time and now the township board is taking a closer look. It’s merely in the discussion phase, but considering what these sirens are for, such as a warning for a tornado in the area, it’s an important topic.

The township board discussed it at their meeting in May. The Sun Times News followed up with township supervisor Mike DeAngelo to learn more.

This discussion on warning sirens goes back a ways as DeAngelo said this was something that he inherited when he was elected. He said at this point Webster does not have any outdoor warning sirens, but there are some in Dexter Township and surrounding areas that township residents can hear, depending on where you are in the township.

In thinking potentially getting some, DeAngelo said previous township supervisor John Kingsley had gotten a quote/pricing to put some in, which came out to about $28,000 each to install, not counting hooking up to electric.

“But nothing really happened, even though I get the impression that the board talked about it a few times,” DeAngelo said.

He said there is a question among board members whether they even need any of them because of the cell phone alert system that many have now. However, he said the board wants him to find out about DTE installation costs, etc.

Another angle to this DeAngelo said is whether or not township hall should send out a survey about them to the residents; to gauge the community’s views of this.

DeAngelo said if they do get them, “the cost will most likely come from our public safety fund (from that millage) so I don’t anticipate a separate one (millage) for the sirens.”

“I’m leaning toward recommending that we buy one to put next to/on the hall or the fire station and see how that works out, but we shall see,” said DeAngelo.