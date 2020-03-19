Advertisement





by Lonnie Huhman, lhuhman@thesuntimesnews.com

Webster Township approved its new budget just before closing the township hall doors.

The township board held its regular meeting on March 17 to make a number of important decisions, including one in response to Washtenaw County and the state of Michigan declaring a state of emergency.

In the announcement to the community, township supervisor John Kingsley said the Webster Township Board of Trustees has examined what they are considering to be the best course of action for both its residents and employees.

The decision was to immediately close the Township Office until April 6th.

Kingsley said at that time the issue of the COVID-19 situation and how its affecting township citizens and employees will be re-evaluated.

He said residents can find most of the township’s resources on the website or they can email appropriate officials by email. However, he said do not expect immediate responses, but they will get back with the emailer as soon as possible.

“This is an unprecedented situation and requires everyone to cooperate in order to have the best outcome possible and the township is going to do the best that we can based on the current information that we have available to us,” Kingsley said.

As for the new budget, Kingsley said it was approved with a few minor line item changes. He said it will maintain an adequate fund balance even with the expenditures for the new construction of a fire station.

According to township treasurer John Scharf, some important budget highlights are: General Fund Revenue is estimated at $1.2 million and Expenditures/costs at $1.8 million. He said this budget reflects the board’s commitment to funding the construction of the new fire station and to local road improvements.

In looking at the impact COVID-19 is having, Scharf reiterated Kingsley and said the board voted unanimously to close the Township Hall to the public until April 6. He said this was done in an attempt to help keep both the township citizens and employees as safe as possible during this challenging time.

“I have always considered the March board meeting to be the most important meeting of the year. This is traditionally when the annual budget hearing is held. It is an excellent opportunity for citizens to express to the entire board what they think the spending priorities should be,” Scharf said. “Unfortunately attendance at the annual budget hearings is typically poor and this year was no exception thanks in part to the coronavirus threat.”