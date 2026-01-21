January 21, 2026

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Webster Township Police Activity Declined in December 2025

Doug Marrin

DexterPublic Safety

Webster Township Police Activity Declined in December 2025

Police activity in Webster Township declined in December 2025, continuing a year-over-year downward trend in calls for service, traffic enforcement, and several crime categories, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office December Police Service Data Report

Deputies responded to 86 calls for service during the month, contributing to a 14.3% year-to-date decrease compared to 2024.

Total Calls for Service

  • Calls for service (December): 86
  • 2025 year to date: 1,358
  • 2024 year to date: 1,584 (–14.3%)

Traffic enforcement activity remained significantly lower than the prior year:

  • 9 Traffic stops (December)
  • 2025 YTD: 184
  • 2024 YTD: 464 (–60.3%)

Deputies issued 28 citations during December, with 107 citations issued year to date, down 73.8% from 2024.

Traffic Crashes and OWI

  • 11 Traffic crashes (December)
  • 2025 YTD: 107
  • 2024 YTD: 125 (–14.4%)
  • 3 Operating While Intoxicated (OWI)

Violent Crime Overview

Reported crime in Webster Township remained relatively limited, with isolated but notable incidents recorded across several categories.

  • 1 Assaultive crime
  • 1 Intimidation/stalking
  • 0 Burglaries, Larcenies, Vehicle thefts

Fraud and Financial Crimes

There were no fraud reports in December.

Non-Criminal and Quality-of-Life Calls

The majority of deputy activity involved non-criminal service calls, including:

  • Non-criminal complaints: 24
  • Miscellaneous complaints: 15
  • Animal complaints: 5
  • Sick or injury complaints: 6
  • Alarms: 5

These service-oriented calls accounted for the majority of deputy responses during the month.

Banner Ad - 1140x220 - St Andrews Catholic School Open House

Latest articles

Webster Township Police Activity Declined in December 2025

Doug Marrin

Strong D helps Milan Boys Basketball Defeat Garden City

Lonnie Huhman

Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event

Submit a Veterans Day Tribute

Click Here
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2026 The Suntimes News

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com