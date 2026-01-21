Webster Township Police Activity Declined in December 2025

Police activity in Webster Township declined in December 2025, continuing a year-over-year downward trend in calls for service, traffic enforcement, and several crime categories, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office December Police Service Data Report

Deputies responded to 86 calls for service during the month, contributing to a 14.3% year-to-date decrease compared to 2024.

Total Calls for Service

Calls for service (December): 86

2025 year to date: 1,358

2024 year to date: 1,584 (–14.3%)

Traffic enforcement activity remained significantly lower than the prior year:

9 Traffic stops (December)

2025 YTD: 184

2024 YTD: 464 (–60.3%)

Deputies issued 28 citations during December, with 107 citations issued year to date, down 73.8% from 2024.

Traffic Crashes and OWI

11 Traffic crashes (December)

2025 YTD: 107

2024 YTD: 125 (–14.4%)

3 Operating While Intoxicated (OWI)

Violent Crime Overview

Reported crime in Webster Township remained relatively limited, with isolated but notable incidents recorded across several categories.

1 Assaultive crime

1 Intimidation/stalking

0 Burglaries, Larcenies, Vehicle thefts

Fraud and Financial Crimes

There were no fraud reports in December.

Non-Criminal and Quality-of-Life Calls

The majority of deputy activity involved non-criminal service calls, including:

Non-criminal complaints: 24

Miscellaneous complaints: 15

Animal complaints: 5

Sick or injury complaints: 6

Alarms: 5

These service-oriented calls accounted for the majority of deputy responses during the month.