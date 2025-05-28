Webster Township Police Report, April 2025

In April 2025, Deputies responded to 97 calls for police service in Webster Township, down from 109 the previous year, an 11% decrease. Total calls for 2025 (Jan-Apr) are 373, down from 451 for the same period last year, a 17% decrease.

Officers conducted seven traffic stops, down from 29 last year. Three citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Nine crashes

Five animal complaints

Seven mental health

One identity theft

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Webster Township:

On April 14th, Deputies took a report of identity theft at the 9800 block of Merrill Road. The victim received mail advising of a credit card opened in her name. She contacted the credit card company, which advised that an unknown subject had purchased $8,700 worth of land in Augusta, Georgia. The account has been closed, and the investigation has been turned over to USAA’s Fraud Department.

On April 24th, Deputies took a report of malicious destruction of property in the 4800 block of Northgate Drive. The victim noted the rear window of his truck bed cap had been shattered. It is unknown if the damage was intentional or incidental. The victim advised that they travel in the vehicle frequently, so it is unknown where and when the damage occurred.

On April 30th, Deputies took a report of fraud in the 8100 block of Gregory Road. The victim received a call from an unknown subject stating they were with the Chelsea State Bank Fraud Protection. The suspect advised the victim that their information had been compromised and someone would be taking her money. The suspect convinced the victim to withdraw money from her checking account and then deposit it at Chase Bank in an account they created for her. They remained on the line with her while she completed this. Deputies followed up at the Chase Bank for transaction history and were unsuccessful. The phone number had no records or investigative leads.

WEBSTER TOWNSHIP MONTHLY POLICE SERVICES DATA

April 2025