March 24, 2025

Doug Marrin

Dexter

Webster Township Police Report, February 2025

In February 2025, Deputies responded to 85 calls for police service in Webster Township, down from 115 the previous year, a 26% decrease. Total calls for 2025 (Jan-Feb) are 185, down from 241 for the same period last year, a 23% decrease.

Officers conducted Six traffic stops, down from 44 last year. No citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

  • One vehicle theft
  • Nine crashes
  • Two medical assists
  • Eight mental health
  • Seven animal complaints
  • One fraud

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Webster Township:

On February 81h, Deputies investigated a vehicle theft at the 4300 block of Sunderland Way. The victim’s Hyundai Tuscan was stolen overnight. It is believed the vehicle was left unlocked, and a spare set of keys was also missing. The vehicle was recovered, unoccupied, in Kalamazoo Ml on February 101h. There were no suspects located in the vehicle.

On February 13th, Deputies investigated fraud at the 6300 block of Jennings Road. The victim was defrauded $3500 via PayPal while attempting to complete a Facebook Marketplace transaction. The suspect Facebook profile was suspicious, according to the victim, at which point they reported the transaction to their financial institution. The investigation has been turned over to the financial institution fraud department.

2025 February Call logDownload

