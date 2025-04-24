Webster Township Police Report, March 2025

In March 2025, Deputies responded to 91 calls for police service in Webster Township, down from 101 the previous year, a 10% decrease. Total calls for 20235 (Jan-Mar) are 276, down from 342 for the same period last year, a 19% decrease.

Officers conducted six traffic stops, down from 25 last year. Two citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

One assault

One home invasion

Two larcenies

Two crashes

Four mental health

One disorderly

Five animal complaints

One water search & rescue

One fraud

One Identity theft

One death investigation

One breaking & entering

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Webster Township:

On March 6th, Deputies were dispatched to the 8600 block of Wheeler Road for a report of a larceny. The caller received an empty package from FedEx that was supposed to contain a Samsung watch. The victim had doorbell cameras, which did not show any theft or suspicious activity. The victim was not seeking prosecution and wanted the incident documented only.

On March 14th, Deputies were dispatched to the 4000 block of Potts Drive for a report of fraud. The victim received a text from an unknown subject alerting him to suspected fraud at Chase Bank. The unknown subject then called the victim and requested that he withdraw money from his bank account and deposit it into a separate account. This investigation is ongoing.

On March 18th, Deputies were dispatched to the 7000 block of Scully Road for a report of a breaking and entering. The residents had left their home for just over an hour and returned, noticing damage to their garage pedestrian door as well as an entry door inside the home. Their bedroom was ransacked, and two security deposit boxes were missing. A neighborhood canvass was conducted with no suspicious activity reported or additional leads.

WEBSTER TOWNSHIP MONTHLY POLICE SERVICES DATA

March 2025