Webster Township Police Report, November 2024

In November 2024, Deputies responded to 112 calls for police service in Webster Township, down from 150 the previous year, a 25% decrease. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Nov) are 1,494, down from 1,668, a 10% decrease for the same period last year.

Officers conducted 20 traffic stops, down from 544 last year. Two citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

One assault

One larceny

13 crashes

Eight citizen assists

One welfare check

One mental health

Two frauds

One identity theft

12 animal complaints

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office submitted the following details to Webster Township:

On November 26th, deputies investigated a fraud at the 7700 block of Chamberlin Road. The victim stated that he was attempting to cancel a subscription he had not made and was instructed to call a provided phone number. Once on the phone, the victim was instructed on how to enter his information online to receive a refund. Once his information was entered, the screen showed that he had been refunded the incorrect amount and had been instructed by the subject on the phone to withdraw the overage and send it back to another online account. The victim grew suspicious and contacted their bank to confirm the deposit. The bank informed the victim that the deposit did not occur and that he was potentially a victim of a scam. Deputies attempted to contact the phone number provided in the e-mail; however, they received no answer. Deputies have been unable to identify a suspect currently.

November 2024 Webster TWP Monthly Call Report