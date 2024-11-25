Webster Township Police Report, October 2024

Calls for police service 6% from last year
In October 2024, Deputies responded to 168 calls for police service in Webster Township, down from 178 the previous year, a 6% decrease. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Oct) are 1,382, down from 1,518 for the same period last year, a 9% decrease.
Officers conducted 50 traffic stops, down from 61 last year. Thirteen citations were issued.
Notable events from the police call log include:
- One robbery
- Two larcenies
- One vehicle theft
- 15 crashes
- One OWI
- Two citizen assists
- Six welfare checks
- Eight mental health
- Two disorderlies
- Two frauds
- Four animal complaints
- One identity theft
- One Assault
The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Webster Township:
On October 9th, deputies investigated a vehicle theft at the 9200 block of Scully Road. The victim advised that they last saw the vehicle in April of 2024, as they had been in the hospital for some time. The victim indicated that they had previously allowed a neighbor to utilize the vehicle but had not been in contact with them recently. Deputies checked the area but were unable to locate the vehicle.
On October 25th, Deputies responded to the intersection of W North Territorial Road and Webster Church Road for a single-vehicle rollover crash. Upon arrival, Deputies contacted the driver and determined that he was intoxicated. Deputies also located a loaded firearm inside the vehicle. The driver was taken into custody and consented to a blood draw. The results are pending with the Michigan State Police crime lab.
On October 28th, Deputies responded to the intersection of North Territorial Road and Donovan Road for a report of a rollover crash where the vehicle struck a tree. Upon arrival, Dexter Fire attempted to extricate the driver from the vehicle due to the heavy damage. Once they were able to access the driver, Huron Valley Paramedics determined that the driver was deceased. Deputies identified the driver as a 24-year-old female out of Brighton. Deputies are still investigating to determine what occurred prior to the crash.
WEBSTER TOWNSHIP MONTHLY POLICE SERVICES DATA, October 2024
|Incidents
|Month 2024
|Month 2023
|% Change
|YTD 2024
|YTD 2023
|% Change
|Traffic Stops
|50
|61
|-18%
|434
|478
|-9%
|Citations
|13
|12
|8%
|89
|87
|2%
|Drunk Driving (OWI)
|1
|0
|+
|3
|3
|0%
|Drugged Driving (OUID)
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|–
|Calls for Service Total
|168
|178
|-6%
|1382
|1518
|-9%
|Calls for Service (Traffic stops and non-response medicals removed)
|97
|97
|0%
|746
|827
|-10%
|Robberies
|1
|0
|+
|1
|0
|+
|Assaultive Crimes
|0
|0
|–
|4
|7
|-43%
|Home Invasions
|0
|0
|–
|0
|2
|–
|Breaking and Entering’s
|0
|0
|–
|0
|0
|–
|Larcenies
|2
|3
|-33%
|9
|6
|50%
|Vehicle Thefts
|1
|0
|+
|3
|0
|+
|Traffic Crashes
|15
|20
|-25%
|79
|102
|-23%
|Medical Assists
|0
|3
|–
|11
|22
|-50%
|Animal Complaints (ACO Response)
|1
|4
|-75%
|21
|20
|5%
|In/Out of Area Time
|Month (minutes)
|YTD (minutes)
|+ = Positive Change – = Negative Change
|Into Area Time
|800
|2604
|Out of Area Time
|1007
|10174
|Investigative Ops (DB)
|3240
|4860
|Secondary Road Patrol
|785
|4065
|County Wide
|25
|780
|Hours Accum.
|Hours Used
|Balance
|Banked Hours
|529
|422.75
|1089.75