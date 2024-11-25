Webster Township Police Report, October 2024

Calls for police service 6% from last year

In October 2024, Deputies responded to 168 calls for police service in Webster Township, down from 178 the previous year, a 6% decrease. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Oct) are 1,382, down from 1,518 for the same period last year, a 9% decrease.

Officers conducted 50 traffic stops, down from 61 last year. Thirteen citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

One robbery

Two larcenies

One vehicle theft

15 crashes

One OWI

Two citizen assists

Six welfare checks

Eight mental health

Two disorderlies

Two frauds

Four animal complaints

One identity theft

One Assault

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Webster Township:

On October 9th, deputies investigated a vehicle theft at the 9200 block of Scully Road. The victim advised that they last saw the vehicle in April of 2024, as they had been in the hospital for some time. The victim indicated that they had previously allowed a neighbor to utilize the vehicle but had not been in contact with them recently. Deputies checked the area but were unable to locate the vehicle.

On October 25th, Deputies responded to the intersection of W North Territorial Road and Webster Church Road for a single-vehicle rollover crash. Upon arrival, Deputies contacted the driver and determined that he was intoxicated. Deputies also located a loaded firearm inside the vehicle. The driver was taken into custody and consented to a blood draw. The results are pending with the Michigan State Police crime lab.

On October 28th, Deputies responded to the intersection of North Territorial Road and Donovan Road for a report of a rollover crash where the vehicle struck a tree. Upon arrival, Dexter Fire attempted to extricate the driver from the vehicle due to the heavy damage. Once they were able to access the driver, Huron Valley Paramedics determined that the driver was deceased. Deputies identified the driver as a 24-year-old female out of Brighton. Deputies are still investigating to determine what occurred prior to the crash.

WEBSTER TOWNSHIP MONTHLY POLICE SERVICES DATA, October 2024