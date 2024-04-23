Webster Twp: PC Public Hearing 5-22-24

WEBSTER TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

WEDNESDAY, MAY 22, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.

The Webster Township Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, May 22, 2024 at 7:00 PM at the Webster Township Hall, 5665 Webster Church Road, Dexter, MI, to consider each of the following items:

TEXT AMENDMENT 23-ZTA-01: ACCESSORY STRUCTURES AND USES

Public Hearing and consideration of the proposed amendment to the following sections of Webster Township Zoning Ordinance.

Section 13.15. Accessory Structure and Uses: replace the current section in its entirety to include standards for accessory structures.

replace the current section in its entirety to include standards for accessory structures. Section 13.80. Lot Area Requirements: add clarification for number of dwellings per lot.

add clarification for number of dwellings per lot. Section 2.10. Definitions: Add new definitions for types of uses, structures and other related terms.

Copies of the proposed draft amendment are available at the Webster Township Hall for review. The Planning Commission packet will also be available online at www.webstermi.us a week before the meeting date.

Written comments may be dropped off or mailed in advance to the Webster Township Hall, 5665 Webster Church Road, Dexter, MI 48130 or emailed to zoningadmin@webstermi.us. All correspondence (including via email) must be received no later than 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Verbal comments may be heard at the hearing.

Those with disabilities must notify the Township Clerk no less than seven (7) days prior to the meeting so that accommodations may be furnished to satisfy their disability and allow for meaningful attendance.

Tom Neil

Webster Township Planning Commission Chairman

Published: May 01, 2024

Posted: April 24, 2024