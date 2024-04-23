SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS
©2024 The Sun Times News. All Rights Reserved. Designed by Ebony Iris Media
logo with a barn

Webster Twp: PC Public Hearing 5-22-24

by Doug Marrin
written by Doug Marrin 2 minutes read
banner
FacebookTwitterEmail

WEBSTER TOWNSHIP PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

WEDNESDAY, MAY 22, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.

 

The Webster Township Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, May 22, 2024 at 7:00 PM at the Webster Township Hall, 5665 Webster Church Road, Dexter, MI, to consider each of the following items:

 

TEXT AMENDMENT 23-ZTA-01: ACCESSORY STRUCTURES AND USES

Public Hearing and consideration of the proposed amendment to the following sections of Webster Township Zoning Ordinance.

  • Section 13.15. Accessory Structure and Uses: replace the current section in its entirety to include standards for accessory structures.
  • Section 13.80. Lot Area Requirements: add clarification for number of dwellings per lot.
  • Section 2.10. Definitions:  Add new definitions for types of uses, structures and other related terms.

 

Copies of the proposed draft amendment are available at the Webster Township Hall for review.  The Planning Commission packet will also be available online at www.webstermi.us a week before the meeting date.

 

Written comments may be dropped off or mailed in advance to the Webster Township Hall, 5665 Webster Church Road, Dexter, MI 48130 or emailed to zoningadmin@webstermi.us.  All correspondence (including via email) must be received no later than 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.  Verbal comments may be heard at the hearing.

 

Those with disabilities must notify the Township Clerk no less than seven (7) days prior to the meeting so that accommodations may be furnished to satisfy their disability and allow for meaningful attendance.

 

Tom Neil

Webster Township Planning Commission Chairman

Published:  May 01, 2024

Posted: April 24, 2024

You Might Be Interested In

Stay on top of local news by subscribing to our daily newsletter

banner
Tags: public noticesWebster Twp
FacebookTwitterEmail

Doug Marrin is the editor of the Sun Times News, a trusted source of news and information for the communities of Western Washtenaw County. He has lived in the Dexter area since 1985 and has family ties in the area going back to the 1950s giving him a deep understanding of the community's needs and aspirations, making him a pivotal figure in keeping the residents of western Washtenaw County connected and engaged.

Related Posts

Lima Twp: Town Hall Addition Info Session 4-29-24

banner

About Us

The Sun Times News black logo
Illustration of a low angle view of the sunset through reeds.

The Sun Times News connects you to the heart of Chelsea, Dexter, Saline, and Milan with in-depth local news. From community events and sports highlights to vital civic updates and local business stories, we are your trusted guide, enriching your daily life with news that truly resonates with your local experience.

Useful Links

Top Posts

Encore Theatre Goes To the...
The 200-Year Saga of the...
The Story Behind the Astounding...

Newsletter

Stay on top of local news by subscribing to our daily newsletter

The Sun Times News Logo

8123 Main St Suite 200, Dexter, MI 48130

(734) 268-6269
Twitter Youtube Linkedin Envelope Facebook

©2024  The Sun Times News.

Design by Ebony Iris Media

Cookie Disclaimer: “We use cookies to enhance your browsing experience, serve personalized ads or content, and analyze our traffic. By using this website, you consent to our use of cookies.” Accept

Close
-
00:00
00:00

Queue

Update Required Flash plugin
-
00:00
00:00
×