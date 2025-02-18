February 18, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Dexter

Webster Twp Police Report, January 2025

Advertisements

Webster Twp Police Report, January 2025

by

In January 2025, Deputies responded to 100 calls for police service in Webster Township, down from 126 the previous year, a 21% decrease.

Officers conducted 11 traffic stops, down from 26 last year, issuing six citations.

Notable events from the police call log include:

  • Ten crashes
  • On medical assist
  • Three welfare checks
  • Seven mental health
  • 13 animal complaints
  • One attempted suicide
  • One death investigation
  • One fraud
  • One internet harassment

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Webster Twp:

On January 13th, Deputies investigated malicious damage to property that occurred at the intersection of West Huron River Drive and Mast Road. The caller stated that she was nearly in a collision at the intersection and that the driver of the other vehicle had exited and smashed her driver-side window. The victim was able to photograph the license plate of the suspect vehicle and provided it to Deputies. Deputies contacted the suspect at his residence in Pinckney. The suspect admitted to causing the damage. Charges are pending with the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

On January 21st, Deputies investigated a fraud in the 3200 block of West North Territorial Road. The victim informed Deputies that they received an alert from their bank regarding a $240 transaction at PetSmart. The victim reported the transaction as fraudulent and then discovered two additional fraudulent charges on her account. Deputies have been unsuccessful in identifying a suspect.

WEBSTER TOWNSHIP MONTHLY POLICE SERVICES DATA

January 2025

IncidentsMonth 2025Month 2024% ChangeYTD 2025YTD 2024% Change
Traffic Stops1123-52%1123-52%
Citations63100%63100%
Drunk Driving (OWI)0000
Drugged Driving (OUID)0000
Calls for Service Total100126-21%100126-21%
Calls for Service (Traffic stops and non-response medicals removed)73713%73713%
Robberies0000
Assaultive Crimes0101
Home Invasions0000
Breaking and Entering’s0000
Larcenies0101
Vehicle Thefts0000
Traffic Crashes104150%104150%
Medical Assists110%110%
Animal Complaints (ACO Response)40+40+
In/Out of Area TimeMonth (minutes)YTD (minutes)      + = Positive Change – = Negative Change
Into Area Time6767
Out of Area Time12191219
Investigative Ops (DB)00
Secondary Road Patrol00
County Wide00
 Hours Accum.Hours UsedBalance 
Banked Hours504377.5126.5
2025 JAN Webster TWP Monthly Call ReportDownload

Advertisements

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
+1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

©2024 The Sun Times News. All Rights Reserved. Website Design by Ebony Iris Media