Webster Twp Police Report, January 2025

In January 2025, Deputies responded to 100 calls for police service in Webster Township, down from 126 the previous year, a 21% decrease.

Officers conducted 11 traffic stops, down from 26 last year, issuing six citations.

Notable events from the police call log include:

Ten crashes

On medical assist

Three welfare checks

Seven mental health

13 animal complaints

One attempted suicide

One death investigation

One fraud

One internet harassment

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Webster Twp:

On January 13th, Deputies investigated malicious damage to property that occurred at the intersection of West Huron River Drive and Mast Road. The caller stated that she was nearly in a collision at the intersection and that the driver of the other vehicle had exited and smashed her driver-side window. The victim was able to photograph the license plate of the suspect vehicle and provided it to Deputies. Deputies contacted the suspect at his residence in Pinckney. The suspect admitted to causing the damage. Charges are pending with the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

On January 21st, Deputies investigated a fraud in the 3200 block of West North Territorial Road. The victim informed Deputies that they received an alert from their bank regarding a $240 transaction at PetSmart. The victim reported the transaction as fraudulent and then discovered two additional fraudulent charges on her account. Deputies have been unsuccessful in identifying a suspect.

WEBSTER TOWNSHIP MONTHLY POLICE SERVICES DATA

January 2025