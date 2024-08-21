August 21, 2024 Donate
Webster Twp Police Report, July 2024

Webster Twp Police Report, July 2024

In July 2024, Deputies responded to 161 calls for police service in Webster Township, down from 179 the previous year, a 10% decrease. Total calls for 2024 (Jan-Jul) are 920, down from 1,053 for the same period last year, a 13% drop.

Officers conducted 59 traffic stops, down from 67 last year. Thirty-five citations were issued.

Notable events from the police call log include:

  • Seven crashes
  • Two medical assists
  • One assault
  • Seven citizen assists
  • One welfare check
  • Four mental health
  • Three identity thefts
  • Two disorderlies
  • One death investigation
  • One shoplifting

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office reported the following details to Webster Township:

On July 19th, Deputies were dispatched to the area of Mast Road over the Huron River for a water rescue. The caller stated that she was kayaking with a friend whose kayak flipped over, and could not locate the friend. While en route, the caller informed Dispatch that she could hear her friend yelling and that she was clinging onto a tree branch, struggling to stay above water. Deputies quickly arrived and located the subject just west of the bridge. Deputies deployed a ‘throw-rope’; however, the subject was unwilling to release their grip from the tree. Dexter Area Fire arrived shortly after, and a swift-water swimmer entered the river and rescued the person from the water. Deputies then learned that the caller’s kayak had also capsized, and they were near the shore on the opposite side of the bridge. Deputies pinpointed the caller’s location and directed the swift-water swimmer to their location for a successful extraction from the water.

Webster TWP Monthly Call Report July 2024Download

