WEBSTER TOWNSHIP PUBLIC NOTICE

TESTING OF VOTING EQUIPMENT

To the qualified electors of the Township of Webster. Notice is hereby given that in accordance with the provisions of MCL 168.798 (1), the Webster Township Clerk will conduct a PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST on the voting equipment to be used in the MARCH 10, 2020 PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY. The test will be conducted on WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 12, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at the Webster Township Hall, 5665 Webster Church Rd., Dexter, MI 48130. Interested members of the public are invited to observe this Public Accuracy Test. Webster Township Hall is handicapped accessible. Please contact the Clerk’s office with any questions (734-426-5103).

Posted: January 29, 2020

Published: February 5, 2020

Barbara Calleja, Clerk