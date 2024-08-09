Weekly Road Construction, Aug 12-18

Washtenaw County Road Commission projects
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Ann Arbor
|Local Soft Surface Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 12 – 22
|Augusta
|Whittaker Rd between Bemis Rd and Willis Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 12 -14
|Augusta
|Intersection of Whittaker Rd and Willis Rd
|Road closure
|June 3 – Aug. 19
|Augusta
|Macey Rd between Tuttle Hill Rd and Bunton Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 5 – 16 (extended)
|Bridgewater
|Local and Primary Soft Surface Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 13 – 27
|County-wide
|County Primary (Paved) Roads
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 1 – 31
|Dexter
|Quigley Rd between Madden Rd and Dexter Town Hall Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Aug. 13 – 16
|Dexter, Lima
|Wylie Rd between Dexter-Chelsea Rd and Island Lake Rd
|Road closure
|July 29 – Aug. 12
|Lima
|Local Soft Surface Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 12 – 22
|Lima
|Dexter-Chelsea Rd between Dancer Rd and Parker Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 31 – Aug. 21
|Lodi, Scio
|Scio Church Rd between Zeeb Rd and Wagner Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Aug. 19 – 23
|Lyndon
|Goodband Rd between Hadley Rd and North Lake Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Aug. 12 – 13
|Manchester
|Local and Primary Soft Surface Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 5 – 16
|Northfield
|Kearney Rd between Whitmore Lake Rd and Jennings Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Aug. 8 – 14
|Northfield
|Dixboro Rd between 5 Mile Rd and 6 Mile Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Aug. 14 – 19
|Northfield
|Joy Rd overpass at US-23
|Road closure
|June 17 – TBD
|Northfield, Salem
|Dixboro Rd between 5 Mile Rd and 6 Mile Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 29 – Aug. 13 (extended)
|Pittsfield
|Hogback Rd between M-17 and Clark Rd
|Road closure
|July 25 – Aug. 12 (extended)
|Pittsfield
|Platt Rd between Waterfowl Blvd and US-12
|Road closure
|May 16 – Aug. 9 (extended)
|Pittsfield
|Merritt Rd between Carpenter Rd and Munger Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 5 – 16 (extended)
|Pittsfield, Ypsilanti
|Munger Rd between Bemis Rd and Merritt Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 8 – 16
|Scio
|Local Soft Surface Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 12 – 22
|Scio
|Jackson Rd between Jackson Industrial Dr and Myrtle Ave
|Lane restrictions
|July 15 – mid Oct.
|Scio
|Intersection of Staebler Rd and Park Rd
|Road closure
|Aug. 5 – late Oct.
|Scio
|Jackson Rd east of Baker Rd
|Lane restrictions
|Aug. 7 – early Oct.
|Scio
|Tubbs Rd between Huron River Dr and Stein Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 12 – 14
|Scio
|Woodlea Park Number 3 between Wagner Rd and End of Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 14 – 15
|Scio
|Delhi Ct between East Delhi Rd and End of Road
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 15 – 16
|Superior
|Plymouth Rd between Dixboro Rd and Short St
|Intermittent lane closures
|May 13 – Aug. 16 (extended)
|Superior
|Intersection of Clark Rd and MacArthur Blvd
|Road closure
|Aug. 9 – 12
|York
|Platt Rd between Begole Rd and Judd Rd
|Road closure
|Aug. 12 (extended)
|Ypsilanti
|Ridge Rd between Holmes Rd and Mott Rd
|Shoulder closure
|April 2 – Aug. 16 (extended)
|Ypsilanti
|Tyler Rd between McGregor Rd and Airport Rd
|Road closure
|Aug. 24 – TBD
|Ypsilanti
|Bridge Rd Bridge, over Ford Lake, between Textile Rd and Grove Rd
|Shoulder closure
|July 8 – Sept. 4
|Ypsilanti
|Stony Creek Rd Bridge over Paint Creek, between Textile Rd and Whittaker Rd
|Road closure
|Aug.16 – Oct. 25