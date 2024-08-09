August 09, 2024 Donate
Weekly Road Construction, Aug 12-18

Washtenaw County Road Commission projects

TownshipWhereImpact to TrafficTimeline
Ann ArborLocal Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsAug. 12 – 22
AugustaWhittaker Rd between Bemis Rd and Willis RdIntermittent lane restrictionsAug. 12 -14
AugustaIntersection of Whittaker Rd and Willis RdRoad closureJune 3 – Aug. 19
AugustaMacey Rd between  Tuttle Hill Rd and Bunton RdIntermittent lane restrictionsAug. 5 – 16 (extended)
BridgewaterLocal and Primary Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsAug. 13 – 27
County-wide County Primary (Paved) Roads Intermittent lane restrictionsAug. 1 – 31
DexterQuigley Rd between Madden Rd and Dexter Town Hall RdDaytime road closureAug. 13 – 16
Dexter, LimaWylie Rd between Dexter-Chelsea Rd and Island Lake Rd Road closure July 29 – Aug. 12
LimaLocal Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsAug. 12 – 22
LimaDexter-Chelsea Rd between Dancer Rd and Parker RdIntermittent lane restrictionsJuly 31 – Aug. 21
Lodi, Scio Scio Church Rd between Zeeb Rd and Wagner RdDaytime road closureAug. 19 – 23
LyndonGoodband Rd between Hadley Rd and North Lake RdDaytime road closureAug. 12 – 13
ManchesterLocal and Primary Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsAug. 5 – 16
NorthfieldKearney Rd between Whitmore Lake Rd and Jennings RdDaytime road closureAug. 8 – 14
NorthfieldDixboro Rd between 5 Mile Rd and 6 Mile RdDaytime road closureAug. 14 – 19
Northfield Joy Rd overpass at US-23 Road closureJune 17 – TBD
Northfield, SalemDixboro Rd between 5 Mile Rd and 6 Mile RdIntermittent lane restrictionsJuly 29 – Aug. 13 (extended)
PittsfieldHogback Rd between M-17 and Clark RdRoad closureJuly 25 – Aug. 12 (extended)
PittsfieldPlatt Rd between Waterfowl Blvd and US-12Road closureMay 16 – Aug. 9 (extended)
PittsfieldMerritt Rd between Carpenter Rd and Munger Rd Intermittent lane restrictionsAug. 5 – 16 (extended)
Pittsfield, YpsilantiMunger Rd between Bemis Rd and Merritt RdIntermittent lane restrictionsAug. 8 – 16
ScioLocal Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsAug. 12 – 22
ScioJackson Rd between Jackson Industrial Dr and Myrtle AveLane restrictionsJuly 15 – mid Oct.
ScioIntersection of Staebler Rd and Park RdRoad closureAug. 5 –  late Oct.
ScioJackson Rd east of Baker RdLane restrictionsAug. 7 – early Oct.
ScioTubbs Rd between Huron River Dr and Stein RdIntermittent lane restrictionsAug. 12 – 14
ScioWoodlea Park Number 3 between Wagner Rd and End of RdIntermittent lane restrictionsAug. 14 – 15
ScioDelhi Ct between East Delhi Rd and End of RoadIntermittent lane restrictionsAug. 15 – 16
SuperiorPlymouth Rd between Dixboro Rd and Short StIntermittent lane closuresMay 13 – Aug. 16 (extended)
Superior Intersection of Clark Rd and MacArthur BlvdRoad closure Aug. 9 – 12
YorkPlatt Rd between Begole Rd and Judd RdRoad closureAug. 12 (extended)
YpsilantiRidge Rd between Holmes Rd and Mott RdShoulder closureApril 2 – Aug. 16 (extended)
YpsilantiTyler Rd between McGregor Rd and Airport RdRoad closure Aug. 24 – TBD
YpsilantiBridge Rd Bridge, over Ford Lake, between Textile Rd and Grove Rd Shoulder closureJuly 8 – Sept. 4
YpsilantiStony Creek Rd Bridge over Paint Creek, between Textile Rd and Whittaker RdRoad closureAug.16 – Oct. 25

