Weekly Road Construction, Aug. 19-25

Washtenaw County Road Commission Projects
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Ann Arbor
|Local Soft Surface Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 12 – 22
|Augusta
|Whittaker Rd between Bemis Rd and Willis Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 12 -20 (extended)
|Augusta
|Macey Rd between Tuttle Hill Rd and Bunton Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 5 – 26 (extended)
|Augusta
|Macey Rd between Tuttle Hill Rd and Bunton Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Aug. 23
|Bridgewater
|Local and Primary Soft Surface Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 13 – 27
|County-wide
|County Primary (Paved) Roads
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 1 – 31
|Lima
|Local Soft Surface Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 12 – 22
|Lima
|Dexter-Chelsea Rd between Dancer Rd and Parker Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 31 – Aug. 21
|Lodi, Scio
|Scio Church Rd between Zeeb Rd and Wagner Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Aug. 19 – 23
|Northfield
|Joy Rd overpass at US-23
|Road closure
|June 17 – TBD
|Northfield, Salem
|Dixboro Rd between 5 Mile Rd and 6 Mile Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Aug 19
|Pittsfield
|Platt Rd between Waterfowl Blvd and US-12
|Road closure
|May 16 – Oct. 24 (extended)
|Pittsfield
|Merritt Rd between Carpenter Rd and Munger Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 5 – 22 (extended)
|Pittsfield, Ypsilanti
|Munger Rd between Bemis Rd and Merritt Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 8 – 29 (extended)
|Salem
|Brookville Rd between Gotfordson Rd and Salem Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 22 – 26
|Saline
|Arkona Rd between Lindsley Rd and Case Rd
|Road closure
|Aug. 13 – 27
|Scio
|Local Soft Surface Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 12 – 22
|Scio
|Jackson Rd between Jackson Industrial Dr and Myrtle Ave
|Lane restrictions
|July 15 – mid Oct.
|Scio
|Intersection of Staebler Rd and Park Rd
|Road closure
|Aug. 5 – late Oct.
|Scio
|Jackson Rd east of Baker Rd
|Lane restrictions
|Aug. 7 – early Oct.
|Scio
|Luella Ave between Park Rd and Jackson Ave
|Daytime road closure
|Aug. 19
|Scio
|Burton Ave between Park Rd and Jackson Ave
|Daytime road closure
|Aug. 19
|Scio
|Myrtle Ave between Park Rd and Jackson Ave
|Daytime road closure
|Aug. 19
|Scio
|Delhi Ct between E. Delhi Rd and End of Road
|Daytime road closure
|Aug. 19 – 20
|Scio
|Woodlea Park Subdivision between Wagner Rd and end of Road
|Daytime road closure
|Aug. 20 – 21
|Scio
|Tubbs Rd between Huron River Dr and Stein Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Aug. 21 – 22
|Scio
|Stein Rd between Maple Rd and Twp Line
|Daytime road closure
|Aug. 22 – 26
|Superior
|Plymouth Rd between Dixboro Rd and Short St
|Intermittent lane closures
|May 13 – Sept. 1 (extended)
|Superior
|Gale Rd between Geddes Rd and Vreeland Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 20 – 22
|York
|Willis Rd between Bishop Rd and Windy Ridge
|Road closure
|Aug 21 – 22
|Ypsilanti
|Ridge Rd between Holmes Rd and Mott Rd
|Shoulder closure
|April 2 – Sept. 30 (extended)
|Ypsilanti
|Tyler Rd between McGregor Rd and Airport Rd
|Road closure
|Aug. 24 – TBD
|Ypsilanti
|Bridge Rd Bridge, over Ford Lake, between Textile Rd and Grove Rd
|Shoulder closure
|July 8 – Sept. 4
|Ypsilanti
|Stony Creek Rd Bridge over Paint Creek, between Textile Rd and Whittaker Rd
|Road closure
|Aug.16 – Oct. 25