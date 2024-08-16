August 16, 2024 Donate
Log in

Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, Saline

Weekly Road Construction, Aug. 19-25

Weekly Road Construction, Aug. 19-25

by

Washtenaw County Road Commission Projects

TownshipWhereImpact to TrafficTimeline
Ann ArborLocal Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsAug. 12 – 22
AugustaWhittaker Rd between Bemis Rd and Willis RdIntermittent lane restrictionsAug. 12 -20 (extended)
AugustaMacey Rd between  Tuttle Hill Rd and Bunton RdIntermittent lane restrictionsAug. 5 – 26 (extended)
AugustaMacey Rd between  Tuttle Hill Rd and Bunton RdDaytime road closureAug. 23
BridgewaterLocal and Primary Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsAug. 13 – 27
County-wide County Primary (Paved) Roads Intermittent lane restrictionsAug. 1 – 31
LimaLocal Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsAug. 12 – 22
LimaDexter-Chelsea Rd between Dancer Rd and Parker RdIntermittent lane restrictionsJuly 31 – Aug. 21
Lodi, Scio Scio Church Rd between Zeeb Rd and Wagner RdDaytime road closureAug. 19 – 23
Northfield Joy Rd overpass at US-23 Road closureJune 17 – TBD
Northfield, SalemDixboro Rd between 5 Mile Rd and 6 Mile RdDaytime road closureAug 19
PittsfieldPlatt Rd between Waterfowl Blvd and US-12Road closureMay 16 – Oct. 24 (extended)
PittsfieldMerritt Rd between Carpenter Rd and Munger Rd Intermittent lane restrictionsAug. 5 – 22 (extended)
Pittsfield, YpsilantiMunger Rd between Bemis Rd and Merritt RdIntermittent lane restrictionsAug. 8 – 29 (extended)
Salem Brookville Rd between Gotfordson Rd and Salem Rd Intermittent lane restrictionsAug. 22 – 26
SalineArkona Rd between Lindsley Rd and Case RdRoad closureAug. 13 – 27
ScioLocal Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsAug. 12 – 22
ScioJackson Rd between Jackson Industrial Dr and Myrtle AveLane restrictionsJuly 15 – mid Oct.
ScioIntersection of Staebler Rd and Park RdRoad closureAug. 5 –  late Oct.
ScioJackson Rd east of Baker RdLane restrictionsAug. 7 – early Oct.
ScioLuella Ave between Park Rd and Jackson AveDaytime road closureAug. 19
ScioBurton Ave between Park Rd and Jackson AveDaytime road closureAug. 19
ScioMyrtle Ave between Park Rd and Jackson AveDaytime road closureAug. 19 
ScioDelhi Ct between E. Delhi Rd and End of Road Daytime road closureAug. 19 – 20
ScioWoodlea Park Subdivision between Wagner Rd and end of Road Daytime road closureAug. 20 – 21
ScioTubbs Rd between Huron River Dr and Stein RdDaytime road closureAug. 21 – 22
ScioStein Rd between Maple Rd and Twp LineDaytime road closureAug. 22 – 26
SuperiorPlymouth Rd between Dixboro Rd and Short StIntermittent lane closuresMay 13 – Sept. 1 (extended)
SuperiorGale Rd between Geddes Rd and Vreeland Rd Intermittent lane restrictionsAug. 20 – 22
YorkWillis Rd between Bishop Rd and Windy Ridge Road closureAug 21 – 22 
YpsilantiRidge Rd between Holmes Rd and Mott RdShoulder closureApril 2 – Sept. 30 (extended)
YpsilantiTyler Rd between McGregor Rd and Airport RdRoad closure Aug. 24 – TBD
YpsilantiBridge Rd Bridge, over Ford Lake, between Textile Rd and Grove Rd Shoulder closureJuly 8 – Sept. 4
YpsilantiStony Creek Rd Bridge over Paint Creek, between Textile Rd and Whittaker RdRoad closureAug.16 – Oct. 25

Advertisements

About Us

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, and Saline.

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130

+1 (734) 268-6269

Mon-Fri 8:30 AM-4:30 PM

©2024 The Sun Times News. All Rights Reserved. Website Design by Ebony Iris Media