Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, Saline

Weekly Road Construction, Jul 29-Aug 4

Washtenaw County Road Commission projects

TownshipWhereImpact to TrafficTimeline
Ann ArborGleaner Hall Rd between Warren Rd and Joy Rd Intermittent lane restrictionsAug. 5 – 9
Ann ArborStein Rd between End of Pavement and Maple RdIntermittent lane restrictionsAug. 5 – 9
Ann ArborHuron River Dr between Maple Rd and City of Ann Arbor limitsIntermittent lane restrictionsJuly 17 – 31
AugustaIntersection of Whittaker Rd and Willis RdRoad closureJune 3 – Aug. 19
County-wide County Secondary Rds (Gravel)Intermittent lane restrictionsJune 27 – Aug. 1
LimaLocal Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsJuly 11 – 25
LimaDexter Chelsea Rd between Dancer Rd and Parker RdIntermittent lane restrictionsJuly 31 – Aug. 21
LimaSteinbach Rd between Liberty Rd and Jerusalem RdDaytime road closureJuly 29 – 31
LimaDancer Rd between Liberty Rd and Jerusalem RdDaytime road closureJuly 31 – Aug. 1 
Lima, SylvanWaltrous Rd between Sager Rd and Jerusalem RdDaytime road closureAug. 1 – 6
LodiLocal Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsJuly 24 – Aug. 8
NorthfieldJoy Rd between Hellner Rd and Maple Rd Intermittent lane restrictionsJuly 29 – Aug. 5
NorthfieldLocal Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsJuly 22 – Aug. 1
Northfield Joy Rd overpass at US-23 Road closureJune 17 – TBD
Northfield, SalemDixboro Rd between 5 Mile Rd and 6 Mile RdIntermittent lane restrictionsJuly 29 – Aug. 8
PittsfieldHogback Rd between M-17 and Clark RdRoad closureJuly 25 – Aug. 8
PittsfieldPlatt Rd between Waterfowl Blvd and US-12Road closureMay 16 – Aug. 2
PittsfieldDayton Dr between Central Blvd and Packard RdIntermittent lane closuresJuly 11 – Aug. 2
PittsfieldHawks Ave between Packard Rd and Blossom Hill TrailIntermittent lane closuresJuly 11 – Aug. 2
PittsfieldMallard Cove SubdivisionIntermittent lane restrictionsJuly 29 – Aug. 1
PittsfieldArbor Creek SubdivisionIntermittent lane restrictionsJuly 29 – Aug. 1
PittsfieldLohr Lake SubdivisionIntermittent lane restrictionsJuly 29 – Aug. 1
Salem7 Mile Rd between Pontiac Tr and Angle RdIntermittent lane restrictionsJuly 29 – Aug. 3
SalemPontiac Tr between N. Territorial Rd and 7 Mile RdIntermittent lane restrictionsJuly 17 – 31
SalemChubb Rd between 7 Mile Rd and 8 Mile RdIntermittent lane restrictionsJuly 29 – Aug. 8
SalineLocal Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsJuly 22 – Aug. 1 (extended)
ScioJackson Rd between Jackson Industrial Dr and Myrtle AveLane restrictionsJuly 15 – mid Oct.
ScioMiller Rd between Wagner Rd and M-14Intermittent lane restrictionsJuly 29 – Aug. 3
ScioHuron River Dr between Zeeb Rd and E Delhi RdIntermittent lane closuresMar. 25 – Sept. 1
ScioPratt Rd between Zeeb Rd and Dexter-Ann Arbor RdIntermittent lane restrictionsJuly 17 – 31
ScioShield Rd between Parker Rd and Baker RdIntermittent lane restrictionsJuly 17 – 31
SharonLocal and Primary Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsJuly 22 – Aug. 1
SuperiorPlymouth Rd between Dixboro Rd and Short StIntermittent lane closuresMay 13 – July 31 
SuperiorStephens Dr between Nottingham Dr and Stamford RdIntermittent lane closuresJuly 11 – Aug. 2
SylvanNotten Rd between US-12 and Reiman RdRoad closureJuly 16 – 30
WebsterFarrell Rd between Webster Church Rd and Zeeb Rd Daytime road closureJuly 29 – 31
YorkWillis Rd between US-23 and Platt RdIntermittent lane restrictionsJuly 29 – Aug. 2
YpsilantiRidge Rd between Holmes Rd and Mott RdShoulder closureApril 2 – Aug. 1 
YpsilantiTyler Rd between McGregor Rd and Airport RdRoad closure Aug. 24 – TBD
YpsilantiBradley Ave between Grove Rd and Lakeview AveIntermittent lane closuresJuly 11 – Aug. 2
YpsilantiGeorge Ave/Smith Ave between Andrea Ave and Lakeview AveIntermittent lane closuresJuly 11 – Aug. 2
YpsilantiBridge Rd Bridge, over Ford Lake, between Textile Rd and Grove Rd Shoulder closureJuly 8 – Sept. 4

