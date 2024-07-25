Weekly Road Construction, Jul 29-Aug 4

Washtenaw County Road Commission projects
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Ann Arbor
|Gleaner Hall Rd between Warren Rd and Joy Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 5 – 9
|Ann Arbor
|Stein Rd between End of Pavement and Maple Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Aug. 5 – 9
|Ann Arbor
|Huron River Dr between Maple Rd and City of Ann Arbor limits
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 17 – 31
|Augusta
|Intersection of Whittaker Rd and Willis Rd
|Road closure
|June 3 – Aug. 19
|County-wide
|County Secondary Rds (Gravel)
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 27 – Aug. 1
|Lima
|Local Soft Surface Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 11 – 25
|Lima
|Dexter Chelsea Rd between Dancer Rd and Parker Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 31 – Aug. 21
|Lima
|Steinbach Rd between Liberty Rd and Jerusalem Rd
|Daytime road closure
|July 29 – 31
|Lima
|Dancer Rd between Liberty Rd and Jerusalem Rd
|Daytime road closure
|July 31 – Aug. 1
|Lima, Sylvan
|Waltrous Rd between Sager Rd and Jerusalem Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Aug. 1 – 6
|Lodi
|Local Soft Surface Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 24 – Aug. 8
|Northfield
|Joy Rd between Hellner Rd and Maple Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 29 – Aug. 5
|Northfield
|Local Soft Surface Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 22 – Aug. 1
|Northfield
|Joy Rd overpass at US-23
|Road closure
|June 17 – TBD
|Northfield, Salem
|Dixboro Rd between 5 Mile Rd and 6 Mile Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 29 – Aug. 8
|Pittsfield
|Hogback Rd between M-17 and Clark Rd
|Road closure
|July 25 – Aug. 8
|Pittsfield
|Platt Rd between Waterfowl Blvd and US-12
|Road closure
|May 16 – Aug. 2
|Pittsfield
|Dayton Dr between Central Blvd and Packard Rd
|Intermittent lane closures
|July 11 – Aug. 2
|Pittsfield
|Hawks Ave between Packard Rd and Blossom Hill Trail
|Intermittent lane closures
|July 11 – Aug. 2
|Pittsfield
|Mallard Cove Subdivision
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 29 – Aug. 1
|Pittsfield
|Arbor Creek Subdivision
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 29 – Aug. 1
|Pittsfield
|Lohr Lake Subdivision
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 29 – Aug. 1
|Salem
|7 Mile Rd between Pontiac Tr and Angle Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 29 – Aug. 3
|Salem
|Pontiac Tr between N. Territorial Rd and 7 Mile Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 17 – 31
|Salem
|Chubb Rd between 7 Mile Rd and 8 Mile Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 29 – Aug. 8
|Saline
|Local Soft Surface Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 22 – Aug. 1 (extended)
|Scio
|Jackson Rd between Jackson Industrial Dr and Myrtle Ave
|Lane restrictions
|July 15 – mid Oct.
|Scio
|Miller Rd between Wagner Rd and M-14
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 29 – Aug. 3
|Scio
|Huron River Dr between Zeeb Rd and E Delhi Rd
|Intermittent lane closures
|Mar. 25 – Sept. 1
|Scio
|Pratt Rd between Zeeb Rd and Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 17 – 31
|Scio
|Shield Rd between Parker Rd and Baker Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 17 – 31
|Sharon
|Local and Primary Soft Surface Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 22 – Aug. 1
|Superior
|Plymouth Rd between Dixboro Rd and Short St
|Intermittent lane closures
|May 13 – July 31
|Superior
|Stephens Dr between Nottingham Dr and Stamford Rd
|Intermittent lane closures
|July 11 – Aug. 2
|Sylvan
|Notten Rd between US-12 and Reiman Rd
|Road closure
|July 16 – 30
|Webster
|Farrell Rd between Webster Church Rd and Zeeb Rd
|Daytime road closure
|July 29 – 31
|York
|Willis Rd between US-23 and Platt Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 29 – Aug. 2
|Ypsilanti
|Ridge Rd between Holmes Rd and Mott Rd
|Shoulder closure
|April 2 – Aug. 1
|Ypsilanti
|Tyler Rd between McGregor Rd and Airport Rd
|Road closure
|Aug. 24 – TBD
|Ypsilanti
|Bradley Ave between Grove Rd and Lakeview Ave
|Intermittent lane closures
|July 11 – Aug. 2
|Ypsilanti
|George Ave/Smith Ave between Andrea Ave and Lakeview Ave
|Intermittent lane closures
|July 11 – Aug. 2
|Ypsilanti
|Bridge Rd Bridge, over Ford Lake, between Textile Rd and Grove Rd
|Shoulder closure
|July 8 – Sept. 4