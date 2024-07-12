July 14, 2024 Donate
Weekly Road Construction, July 15-21

Washtenaw County Road Commission Projects

TownshipWhereImpact to TrafficTimeline
Ann ArborClark Rd between Hogback Rd and Huron River DrIntermittent lane restrictionsJuly 16 (delayed start)
Ann ArborDixboro Rd between Geddes Rd and Plymouth RdIntermittent lane restrictionsJuly 17 – 18 (delayed start)
Ann ArborGleaner Hall Rd between Warren Rd and Joy Rd Intermittent lane restrictionsJuly 17 – 19
Ann ArborStein Rd between End of Pavement and Maple RdIntermittent lane restrictionsJuly 19 – 26
AugustaIntersection of Whittaker Rd and Willis RdRoad closureJune 3 – Aug. 19
AugustaLocal Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsJuly 11 –  25
County-wide County Secondary Rds (Gravel)Intermittent lane restrictionsJune 27 – July 31
DexterLocal Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsJuly 3 – 11
Dexter, WebsterDexter-Pinckney Rd between Island Lake Rd and County Line Intermittent lane restrictionsJuly 18 – 22 (delayed start)
FreedomLocal and Primary Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsJuly 1 – 11
FreedomEsch Rd between Bethel Church Rd and Altenbrent RdIntermittent lane restrictionsJuly 16 – 18
FreedomSteinbach Rd between Saline Waterworks Rd and Bethel Church Rd Intermittent lane restrictionsJuly 16 – 18
LimaDancer Rd between Jerusalem Rd and Jackson RdDaytime road closureJuly 15 – 17
LimaLocal Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsJuly 11 – 25
LyndonBush Rd between Waterloo Rd and  Lyndon TwpIntermittent lane restrictionsJuly 15 – 19
LyndonOakridge Rd between Waterloo Rd and Clark Lake Rd Intermittent lane restrictionsJuly 15 – 19
Northfield Joy Rd overpass at US-23 Road closureJune 17 – TBD
PittsfieldMerritt Rd between Carpenter Rd and Munger RdIntermittent lane restrictionsJune 17 – July 18
PittsfieldPlatt Rd between Waterfowl Blvd and US-12Road closureMay 16 – Aug. 2
PittsfieldDayton Dr between Central Blvd and Packard RdIntermittent lane closuresJuly 11 – Aug. 2
PittsfieldHawks Ave between Packard Rd and Blossom Hill TrailIntermittent lane closuresJuly 11 – Aug. 2
PittsfieldBemis Rd between Munger Rd to Carpenter RdIntermittent lane restrictionsJuly 11 – 18
Pittsfield, YorkBemis Rd between Carpenter Rd and Munger RdIntermittent lane restrictionsJune 18 – July 18
Salem7 Mile Rd between Pontiac Tr. and Angle RdRoad closureJuly 15 – 26
SalemLocal Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsJuly 11 – 25
ScioJackson Rd between Jackson Industrial Dr and Myrtle AveLane restrictionsJuly 15 – mid Oct.
ScioMiller Rd between Wagner Rd and M-14Lane restrictionsJuly 12 – 17
ScioHuron River Dr between Zeeb Rd and E Delhi RdIntermittent lane closuresMar. 25 – Sept. 1
SharonLocal Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsJuly 11 – 25
SuperiorIntersection of Geddes Rd and Harris RdIntermittent lane restrictionsJune 24 – TBD
SuperiorPlymouth Rd between Dixboro Rd and Short StIntermittent lane closuresMay 13 – July 31 
SuperiorStephens Dr between Nottingham Dr and Stamford RdIntermittent lane closuresJuly 11 – Aug. 2
WebsterLocal Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsJuly 3 – 18 (extended)
WebsterJoy Rd between End of Pavement and Jennings Rd Daytime road closureJuly 18 – 23
YpsilantiRidge Rd between Holmes Rd and Mott RdShoulder closureApril 2 – Aug. 1 (extended)
YpsilantiTyler Rd between McGregor Rd and Airport RdRoad closure Aug. 24 – TBD
YpsilantiTownship-wide Local RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsJuly 17 – 26 
YpsilantiBradley Ave between Grove Rd and Lakeview AveIntermittent lane closuresJuly 11 – Aug. 2
YpsilantiGeorge Ave/Smith Ave between Andrea Ave and Lakeview AveIntermittent lane closuresJuly 11 – Aug. 2
YpsilantiBridge Rd Bridge between Textile Rd and Grove Rd Shoulder closureJuly 8 – Sept. 4

