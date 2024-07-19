July 19, 2024 Donate
Weekly Road Construction, July 22-28

Washtenaw County Road Commission projects

TownshipWhereImpact to TrafficTimeline
Ann ArborClark Rd between Hogback Rd and Huron River DrIntermittent lane restrictionsJuly 22
Ann ArborDixboro Rd between Geddes Rd and Plymouth RdIntermittent lane restrictionsJuly 22 – 23
Ann ArborGleaner Hall Rd between Warren Rd and Joy Rd Intermittent lane restrictionsJuly 22 – 26
Ann ArborStein Rd between End of Pavement and Maple RdIntermittent lane restrictionsJuly 22 – 26
Ann ArborHuron River Dr between Maple Rd and City of Ann Arbor limitsIntermittent lane restrictionsJuly 17 – 31
AugustaIntersection of Whittaker Rd and Willis RdRoad closureJune 3 – Aug. 19
AugustaLocal Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsJuly 11 –  25
County-wide County Secondary Rds (Gravel)Intermittent lane restrictionsJune 27 – July 31
DexterLocal Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsJuly 3 – 11
Dexter,    LyndonStofer Rd between Island Lake Rd and N. Territorial RdIntermittent lane restrictionsJuly 17 – 31
Dexter, WebsterDexter-Pinckney Rd between Island Lake Rd and North Territorial RdIntermittent lane restrictionsJuly 23 – 24
FreedomEsch Rd between Bethel Church Rd and Altenbrent RdIntermittent lane restrictionsJuly 22 – 26
FreedomSteinbach Rd between Saline Waterworks Rd and Bethel Church Rd Intermittent lane restrictionsJuly 22 – 26
LimaLocal Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsJuly 11 – 25
LyndonHadley Rd between N. Territorial Rd and the County lineIntermittent lane restrictionsJuly 17 – 31
NorthfieldKearney Rd betwenn Whitmore Lake Rd and Jennings RdIntermittent lane restrictionsJuly 18 – 24
NorthfieldDixboro Rd between 5 Mile Rd and 6 Mile RdIntermittent lane restrictionsJuly 22 – 26
NorthfieldJoy Rd between Hellner Rd and Maple Rd Intermittent lane restrictionsJuly 22 – 26
NorthfieldJoy Rd between Hellner Rd and Whitmore Lake RdIntermittent lane restrictionsJuly 22 – 26
NorthfieldLocal Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsJuly 22 – Aug 1
Northfield Joy Rd overpass at US-23 Road closureJune 17 – TBD
PittsfieldPlatt Rd between Waterfowl Blvd and US-12Road closureMay 16 – Aug. 2
PittsfieldDayton Dr between Central Blvd and Packard RdIntermittent lane closuresJuly 11 – Aug. 2
PittsfieldHawks Ave between Packard Rd and Blossom Hill TrailIntermittent lane closuresJuly 11 – Aug. 2
Pittsfield, YorkBemis Rd between Carpenter Rd and Munger RdIntermittent lane restrictionsJune 18 – July 25 (extended)
Salem7 Mile Rd between Pontiac Tr and Angle RdRoad closureJuly 15 – 26
SalemLocal Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsJuly 11 – 25
SalemPontiac Tr between N. Territorial Rd and 7 Mile RdIntermittent lane restrictionsJuly 17 – 31
SalineLocal Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsJuly 22 – 30
ScioJackson Rd between Jackson Industrial Dr and Myrtle AveLane restrictionsJuly 15 – mid Oct.
ScioMiller Rd between Wagner Rd and M-14Lane restrictionsJuly 12 – 29
ScioHuron River Dr between Zeeb Rd and E Delhi RdIntermittent lane closuresMar. 25 – Sept. 1
ScioZeeb Rd between I-94 and Joy RdIntermittent lane restrictionsJuly 17 – 31
ScioWagner Rd between Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd and Miller RdIntermittent lane restrictionsJuly 17 – 31
ScioPratt Rd between Zeeb Rd and Dexter-Ann Arbor RdIntermittent lane restrictionsJuly 17 – 31
ScioShield Rd between Parker Rd and Baker RdIntermittent lane restrictionsJuly 17 – 31
SharonLocal and Primary Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsJuly 22 – Aug 1
SharonLocal Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsJuly 11 – 25
SuperiorIntersection of Geddes Rd and Harris RdIntermittent lane restrictionsJune 24 – TBD
SuperiorPlymouth Rd between Dixboro Rd and Short StIntermittent lane closuresMay 13 – July 31 
SuperiorStephens Dr between Nottingham Dr and Stamford RdIntermittent lane closuresJuly 11 – Aug. 2
SuperiorGotfredson Rd between Cherry Hill Rd and Vreeland RdDaytime road closureJuly 23 
SylvanNotten Rd between US-12 and Reiman RdRoad closureJuly 16 – 30
WebsterLocal Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsJuly 3 – 25 (extended)
WebsterJoy Rd between Webster Church Rd and Jennings Rd Daytime road closureJuly 18 – 23
WebsterFarrell Rd between Webster Church Rd and Jennings Rd Daytime road closureJuly 24 – 26
WebsterFarrell Rd between Webster Church Rd and Zeeb Rd Daytime road closureJuly 29 – 31
WebsterStrawberry Lake Rd between Mast Rd and the County lineIntermittent lane restrictionsJuly 17 – 31
WebsterMast Rd between Strawberry Lake Rd and Joy RdIntermittent lane restrictionsJuly 17 – 31
WebsterJoy Rd between Webster Church Rd and Mast RdIntermittent lane restrictionsJuly 17 – 31
YpsilantiRidge Rd between Holmes Rd and Mott RdShoulder closureApril 2 – Aug. 1 (extended)
YpsilantiTyler Rd between McGregor Rd and Airport RdRoad closure Aug. 24 – TBD
YpsilantiTownship-wide Local RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsJuly 17 – 26 
YpsilantiBradley Ave between Grove Rd and Lakeview AveIntermittent lane closuresJuly 11 – Aug. 2
YpsilantiGeorge Ave/Smith Ave between Andrea Ave and Lakeview AveIntermittent lane closuresJuly 11 – Aug. 2
YpsilantiBridge Rd Bridge, over Ford Lake, between Textile Rd and Grove Rd Shoulder closureJuly 8 – Sept. 4

