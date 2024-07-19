Weekly Road Construction, July 22-28

Washtenaw County Road Commission projects
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Ann Arbor
|Clark Rd between Hogback Rd and Huron River Dr
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 22
|Ann Arbor
|Dixboro Rd between Geddes Rd and Plymouth Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 22 – 23
|Ann Arbor
|Gleaner Hall Rd between Warren Rd and Joy Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 22 – 26
|Ann Arbor
|Stein Rd between End of Pavement and Maple Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 22 – 26
|Ann Arbor
|Huron River Dr between Maple Rd and City of Ann Arbor limits
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 17 – 31
|Augusta
|Intersection of Whittaker Rd and Willis Rd
|Road closure
|June 3 – Aug. 19
|Augusta
|Local Soft Surface Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 11 – 25
|County-wide
|County Secondary Rds (Gravel)
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 27 – July 31
|Dexter
|Local Soft Surface Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 3 – 11
|Dexter, Lyndon
|Stofer Rd between Island Lake Rd and N. Territorial Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 17 – 31
|Dexter, Webster
|Dexter-Pinckney Rd between Island Lake Rd and North Territorial Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 23 – 24
|Freedom
|Esch Rd between Bethel Church Rd and Altenbrent Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 22 – 26
|Freedom
|Steinbach Rd between Saline Waterworks Rd and Bethel Church Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 22 – 26
|Lima
|Local Soft Surface Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 11 – 25
|Lyndon
|Hadley Rd between N. Territorial Rd and the County line
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 17 – 31
|Northfield
|Kearney Rd betwenn Whitmore Lake Rd and Jennings Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 18 – 24
|Northfield
|Dixboro Rd between 5 Mile Rd and 6 Mile Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 22 – 26
|Northfield
|Joy Rd between Hellner Rd and Maple Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 22 – 26
|Northfield
|Joy Rd between Hellner Rd and Whitmore Lake Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 22 – 26
|Northfield
|Local Soft Surface Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 22 – Aug 1
|Northfield
|Joy Rd overpass at US-23
|Road closure
|June 17 – TBD
|Pittsfield
|Platt Rd between Waterfowl Blvd and US-12
|Road closure
|May 16 – Aug. 2
|Pittsfield
|Dayton Dr between Central Blvd and Packard Rd
|Intermittent lane closures
|July 11 – Aug. 2
|Pittsfield
|Hawks Ave between Packard Rd and Blossom Hill Trail
|Intermittent lane closures
|July 11 – Aug. 2
|Pittsfield, York
|Bemis Rd between Carpenter Rd and Munger Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 18 – July 25 (extended)
|Salem
|7 Mile Rd between Pontiac Tr and Angle Rd
|Road closure
|July 15 – 26
|Salem
|Local Soft Surface Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 11 – 25
|Salem
|Pontiac Tr between N. Territorial Rd and 7 Mile Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 17 – 31
|Saline
|Local Soft Surface Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 22 – 30
|Scio
|Jackson Rd between Jackson Industrial Dr and Myrtle Ave
|Lane restrictions
|July 15 – mid Oct.
|Scio
|Miller Rd between Wagner Rd and M-14
|Lane restrictions
|July 12 – 29
|Scio
|Huron River Dr between Zeeb Rd and E Delhi Rd
|Intermittent lane closures
|Mar. 25 – Sept. 1
|Scio
|Zeeb Rd between I-94 and Joy Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 17 – 31
|Scio
|Wagner Rd between Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd and Miller Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 17 – 31
|Scio
|Pratt Rd between Zeeb Rd and Dexter-Ann Arbor Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 17 – 31
|Scio
|Shield Rd between Parker Rd and Baker Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 17 – 31
|Sharon
|Local and Primary Soft Surface Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 22 – Aug 1
|Sharon
|Local Soft Surface Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 11 – 25
|Superior
|Intersection of Geddes Rd and Harris Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|June 24 – TBD
|Superior
|Plymouth Rd between Dixboro Rd and Short St
|Intermittent lane closures
|May 13 – July 31
|Superior
|Stephens Dr between Nottingham Dr and Stamford Rd
|Intermittent lane closures
|July 11 – Aug. 2
|Superior
|Gotfredson Rd between Cherry Hill Rd and Vreeland Rd
|Daytime road closure
|July 23
|Sylvan
|Notten Rd between US-12 and Reiman Rd
|Road closure
|July 16 – 30
|Webster
|Local Soft Surface Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 3 – 25 (extended)
|Webster
|Joy Rd between Webster Church Rd and Jennings Rd
|Daytime road closure
|July 18 – 23
|Webster
|Farrell Rd between Webster Church Rd and Jennings Rd
|Daytime road closure
|July 24 – 26
|Webster
|Farrell Rd between Webster Church Rd and Zeeb Rd
|Daytime road closure
|July 29 – 31
|Webster
|Strawberry Lake Rd between Mast Rd and the County line
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 17 – 31
|Webster
|Mast Rd between Strawberry Lake Rd and Joy Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 17 – 31
|Webster
|Joy Rd between Webster Church Rd and Mast Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 17 – 31
|Ypsilanti
|Ridge Rd between Holmes Rd and Mott Rd
|Shoulder closure
|April 2 – Aug. 1 (extended)
|Ypsilanti
|Tyler Rd between McGregor Rd and Airport Rd
|Road closure
|Aug. 24 – TBD
|Ypsilanti
|Township-wide Local Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 17 – 26
|Ypsilanti
|Bradley Ave between Grove Rd and Lakeview Ave
|Intermittent lane closures
|July 11 – Aug. 2
|Ypsilanti
|George Ave/Smith Ave between Andrea Ave and Lakeview Ave
|Intermittent lane closures
|July 11 – Aug. 2
|Ypsilanti
|Bridge Rd Bridge, over Ford Lake, between Textile Rd and Grove Rd
|Shoulder closure
|July 8 – Sept. 4