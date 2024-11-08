Weekly Road Construction, Nov 11-17

|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Ann Arbor
|Earhart Rd between M-14 and Joy Rd
|Intermittent lane closures
|Nov. 4 – 8
|Ann Arbor
|Earhart Rd between M-14 and Joy Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Nov. 11 – 12
|City of Ann Arbor
|W. Liberty Rd between Scio Ridge Rd and S. Maple Rd
|Road closure
|Oct. 14 – Nov. 15
|County-wide
|Various Rds (paved and unpaved)
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Nov. 1 – 30
|Dexter
|Wylie Rd between Island Lake Rd and Dexter Pinckney Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Nov. 6 – 8
|Lodi
|Wagner Rd between Scio Church Rd and Waters Rd
|Road closure
|Nov. 6 – 12
|Northfield
|Joy Rd overpass at US-23
|Road closure
|June 17 – TBD
|Pittsfield
|US-12 (Michigan Ave) between Sauk Trail Ct and Industrial Dr
|Lane restrictions
|Sept. 30 – Nov. 15
|Pittsfield
|Platt Rd between Waterfowl Blvd and US-12 (Michigan Ave)
|Road closure
|May 16 – Nov. 8
|Pittsfield
|Platt Rd between Textile Rd and Morgan Rd
|Intermittent lane closures
|Oct. 7 – Nov. 30
|Pittsfield
|Morgan Rd between Carpenter Rd and Michigan Ave
|Intermittent lane closures
|Sept. 23 – Nov. 30
|Pittsfield
|Arbor Creek Subdivision
|Lane restrictions
|Oct. 7 – Nov. 14 (extended)
|Saline
|Macon Rd between Arkona rd and Willow Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Nov. 20-21
|Scio
|Jackson Rd between Jackson Industrial Dr and Myrtle Ave
|Day-time Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 15 – early Nov.
|Scio
|Jackson Rd between Parker Rd and Dino Dr.
|Intermittent lane closures
|Oct. 7- Nov. 15
|Scio
|Intersection of Staebler Rd and Park Rd
|Road closure
|Aug. 5 – Spring 2025
|Scio
|Knight Rd between Scio Church Rd and Liberty Rd
|Road closure
|Nov. 13-14
|Scio
|W. Delhi Rd between Pratt Rd and Miller Rd
|Road closure
|Nov. 18-19
|Ypsilanti
|Tyler Rd between McGregor Rd and Airport Rd
|Road closure
|Aug. 2023 – TBD
|Ypsilanti
|Stony Creek Rd Bridge over Paint Creek, between Textile Rd and Whittaker Rd
|Road closure
|Aug.16 – Nov. 14 (extended)
|Ypsilanti
|Huron River Dr between Textile Rd and Tuttle Hill Rd
|Road closure
|Oct 31 – Nov. 13 (extended)
|Ypsilanti
|East Sugarbrook Community
|Lane restrictions
|Aug. 2024 – May 2025
