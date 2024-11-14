Weekly Road Construction, November 18-24

|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|City of Ann Arbor
|W. Liberty Rd between Scio Ridge Rd and S. Maple Rd
|Road closure
|Oct. 14 – Nov. 15
|County-wide
|Various Rds (paved and unpaved)
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Nov. 1 – 30
|Lyndon
|Beeman Rd between Waterloo Rd and Boyce Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Nov. 13 – 19
|Northfield
|Joy Rd overpass at US-23
|Road closure
|June 17 – TBD
|Pittsfield
|US-12 (Michigan Ave) between Sauk Trail Ct and Industrial Dr
|Lane restrictions
|Sept. 30 – Nov. 15
|Pittsfield
|Platt Rd between Textile Rd and Morgan Rd
|Intermittent lane closures
|Oct. 7 – Nov. 30
|Pittsfield
|Morgan Rd between Carpenter Rd and Michigan Ave
|Intermittent lane closures
|Work suspended until Spring 2025
|Pittsfield
|Textile Rd between US-12 (Michigan Ave) and Platt Rd
|Road Closure
|Nov. 8 – 27
|Pittsfield
|Arbor Creek Subdivision
|Lane restrictions
|Oct. 7 – Nov. 22 (extended)
|Saline
|Macon Rd between Arkona Rd and Willow Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Nov. 20 – 21
|Scio
|Intersection of Staebler Rd and Park Rd
|Road closure
|Aug. 5 – May 2025
|Scio
|W. Delhi Rd between Pratt Rd and Miller Rd
|Road closure
|Nov. 18 – 19
|Scio
|Jackson Rd at W. Delhi Rd
|Single lane closure
|Nov. 13 – 15
|Ypsilanti
|Tyler Rd between McGregor Rd and Airport Rd
|Road closure
|Aug. 2023 – TBD
|Ypsilanti
|Stony Creek Rd Bridge over Paint Creek, between Textile Rd and Whittaker Rd
|Road closure
|Aug.16 – Nov. 18 (extended)
|Ypsilanti
|East Sugarbrook Community
|Lane restrictions
|Aug. 2024 – May 2025