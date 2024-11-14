November 14, 2024 Donate
Log in

Washtenaw County

Weekly Road Construction, November 18-24

Advertisements

Weekly Road Construction, November 18-24

by
TownshipWhereImpact to TrafficTimeline
City of Ann ArborW. Liberty Rd between Scio Ridge Rd and S. Maple RdRoad closureOct. 14 – Nov. 15
County-wideVarious Rds (paved and unpaved)Intermittent lane restrictionsNov. 1 – 30
LyndonBeeman Rd between Waterloo Rd and Boyce Rd Intermittent lane restrictionsNov. 13 – 19
Northfield Joy Rd overpass at US-23 Road closureJune 17 – TBD
PittsfieldUS-12 (Michigan Ave) between Sauk Trail Ct and Industrial DrLane restrictionsSept. 30 – Nov. 15
PittsfieldPlatt Rd between Textile Rd and Morgan Rd Intermittent lane closuresOct. 7 – Nov. 30
PittsfieldMorgan Rd between Carpenter Rd and Michigan AveIntermittent lane closuresWork suspended until Spring 2025
PittsfieldTextile Rd between US-12 (Michigan Ave) and Platt RdRoad ClosureNov. 8 – 27
Pittsfield Arbor Creek SubdivisionLane restrictionsOct. 7 – Nov. 22 (extended)
SalineMacon Rd between Arkona Rd and Willow Rd Daytime road closureNov. 20 – 21
ScioIntersection of Staebler Rd and Park RdRoad closureAug. 5 – May 2025
ScioW. Delhi Rd between Pratt Rd and Miller RdRoad closureNov. 18 – 19
ScioJackson Rd at W. Delhi RdSingle lane closureNov. 13 – 15
YpsilantiTyler Rd between McGregor Rd and Airport RdRoad closure Aug. 2023 – TBD
YpsilantiStony Creek Rd Bridge over Paint Creek, between Textile Rd and Whittaker RdRoad closureAug.16 – Nov. 18 (extended)
YpsilantiEast Sugarbrook CommunityLane restrictionsAug. 2024 – May 2025

Advertisements

About Us

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, and Saline.

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130

+1 (734) 268-6269

Mon-Fri 8:30 AM-4:30 PM

©2024 The Sun Times News. All Rights Reserved. Website Design by Ebony Iris Media