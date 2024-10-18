October 18, 2024 Donate
Log in

Washtenaw County

Weekly Road Construction, Oct 21-27

Advertisements

Weekly Road Construction, Oct 21-27

by
TownshipWhereImpact to TrafficTimeline
Ann ArborBlueberry Ln between Maple Rd and Englave DrLane restrictionsOct.15 – 23
Ann ArborEarhart Rd between M-14 and Joy RdIntermittent lane restrictionsOct. 17 – 23
BridgewaterLocal and Primary Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsOct. 17 – 25
City of SalineUS-12 (Michigan Ave) between Sauk Trail Ct and Industrial DrLane restrictionsSept. 30 – Nov. 15
County-wideVarious Rds (paved and unpaved)Intermittent lane restrictionsSept. 3 – Oct. 31
LodiLocal Soft Surface RdsIntermittent lane restrictionsOct. 17 – 25
Northfield Joy Rd overpass at US-23 Road closureJune 17 – TBD
PittsfieldPlatt Rd between Waterfowl Blvd and US-12 (Michigan Ave)Road closureMay 16 – Oct. 24 (extended)
PittsfieldIntersection of Platt Rd and Morgan RdRoad openOct. 17 – 24
PittsfieldUS-12 (Michigan Ave) over Ann Arbor Railroad between Fosdick Rd and Warner RdLane restrictionsSept. 30 – Oct. 25
PittsfieldMorgan Rd between Carpenter Rd and Michigan AveIntermittent lane closuresSept. 23 – Nov. 30
Pittsfield Arbor Creek SubdivisionLane restrictionsOct. 7 – Nov. 4
ScioJackson Rd between Jackson Industrial Dr and Myrtle AveIntermittent lane restrictionsJuly 15 – late Oct.
ScioIntersection of Staebler Rd and Park RdRoad closureAug. 5 – Nov. 30
ScioLaurentide Dr between Parkridge Dr and Maple RdLane restrictionsOct.15 – 23
ScioParkridge Dr between the end pavement and Laurentide DrLane restrictionsOct. 15 – 23
SuperiorPlymouth Rd between Dixboro Rd and Short StIntermittent lane closuresMay 13 – Oct. 25 (extended)
SuperiorOverbrook Dr between Dixboro Rd and Creekside DrIntermittent lane closuresOct. 3 – 25
SylvanOld US-12 Rd between Fahrner Rd and approx. 2000 ft west of City of ChelseaIntermittent lane restrictionsOct. 17 – 24
Sylvan Heim Rd between Twp Line and Sylvan RdIntermittent lane restrictionsOct. 21 – 25
Sylvan Hayes Rd between Twp Line and Old US-12Intermittent lane restrictionsOct. 21 –  25
YorkPlatt Rd between Willow Rd and Judd RdLane restrictionsOct. 10 – 25 (extended)
YpsilantiRidge Rd between Holmes Rd and Mott RdShoulder closureApril 2 – Oct. 25 (extended)
YpsilantiTyler Rd between McGregor Rd and Airport RdRoad closure Aug. 2023 – TBD
YpsilantiStony Creek Rd Bridge over Paint Creek, between Textile Rd and Whittaker RdRoad closureAug.16 – Oct. 25

Advertisements

About Us

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, and Saline.

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130

+1 (734) 268-6269

Mon-Fri 8:30 AM-4:30 PM

©2024 The Sun Times News. All Rights Reserved. Website Design by Ebony Iris Media