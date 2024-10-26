Weekly Road Construction, Oct 28 – Nov 3

Washtenaw County Road Commission projects
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Bridgewater
|Local and Primary Soft Surface Rds
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Oct. 17 – Nov. 1 (extended)
|City of Ann Arbor
|W. Liberty Rd between Scio Ridge Rd and S. Maple Rd
|Road closure
|Oct. 14 – Nov. 1
|County-wide
|Various Rds (paved and unpaved)
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Sept. 3 – Oct. 31
|Dexter
|Wylie Rd between Island Lake Rd and Dexter Pinckney Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Nov. 4 – 8
|Lima
|Fletcher Rd between Trinkle Rd and Dexter Chelsea Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Oct. 30 – Nov. 4
|Northfield
|Intersection of Main St and Jennings Rd
|Lane restrictions
|Oct. 29 – 30
|Northfield
|Joy Rd overpass at US-23
|Road closure
|June 17 – TBD
|Pittsfield
|US-12 (Michigan Ave) between Sauk Trail Ct and Industrial Dr
|Lane restrictions
|Sept. 30 – Nov. 15
|Pittsfield
|Platt Rd between Waterfowl Blvd and US-12 (Michigan Ave)
|Road closure
|May 16 – Nov. 6
|Pittsfield
|Platt Rd between Textile Rd and Morgan Rd
|Intermittent lane closures
|Oct. 7 – Nov. 15
|Pittsfield
|US-12 (Michigan Ave) between Industrial Dr and Sauk Trl
|Intermittent lane closures
|Sept. 28 – Nov. 2
|Pittsfield
|Morgan Rd between Carpenter Rd and Michigan Ave
|Intermittent lane closures
|Sept. 23 – Nov. 30
|Pittsfield
|Arbor Creek Subdivision
|Lane restrictions
|Oct. 7 – Nov. 14 (extended)
|Scio
|Jackson Rd between Jackson Industrial Dr and Myrtle Ave
|Day-time Intermittent lane restrictions
|July 15 – early Nov.
|Scio
|Jackson Rd between Parker Rd and Dino Dr.
|Intermittent lane closures
|Oct. 7- Nov. 15
|Scio
|Intersection of Staebler Rd and Park Rd
|Road closure
|Aug. 5 – Nov. 30
|Superior
|Prospect Rd just south of Geddes Rd
|Lane restrictions
|Oct. 29
|Sylvan
|Heim Rd between Twp Line and Sylvan Rd
|Intermittent lane restrictions
|Oct. 28 – 31
|York
|Platt Rd between Willow Rd and Judd Rd
|Lane restrictions
|Oct. 10 – Nov. 1 (extended)
|Ypsilanti
|Tyler Rd between McGregor Rd and Airport Rd
|Road closure
|Aug. 2023 – TBD
|Ypsilanti
|Stony Creek Rd Bridge over Paint Creek, between Textile Rd and Whittaker Rd
|Road closure
|Aug.16 – Nov. 14 (extended)